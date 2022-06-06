"I can only be happy for him" – Manchester United target receives praise from international teammate

Jurrien Timber, who is currently linked with a move to Manchester United, has received heavy praise from fellow Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt.

Timber has previously worked under newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag whilst playing for Ajax.

Matthijs de Ligt had only positive things to say about Jurrien Timber. The current Juventus defender praised the 20-year-old centre-back for having a great 2021-22 season in the Netherlands.

Timber was one of Ajax's most consistent players, having made 43 appearances and contributed three goals and two assists across all competitions.

Matthijs de Ligt was quoted as saying the following in regards to Timber's recent form (via the Metro):

"Jurrien Timber is really good. He has done fantastic and he's also been fantastic for Ajax this season, I can only be happy for him."

Former Manchester United and current Ajax star Daley Blind also expressed Timber's importance to the current Amsterdam-based club. He hoped the youngster would stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena for another season.

Blind said:

"I don’t need to explain what kind of talent and player he is. How important he is to us. What he shows from the start though is unbelievable. Of course, as a teammate, I hope he stays for another year. I cannot influence that. I can only say that Ajax must do its best to keep him."

Jurrien Timber is currently with the Netherlands national team competing in the UEFA Nations League. He started as a right-sided centre-back in the back three during the Netherlands' 4-1 victory over Belgium in their opening game of the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Jurrien Timber is not the only Dutchman linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are edging closer to agreeing a deal with FC Barcelona for their midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United are looking to strength their defense ahead of the new season

Erik ten Hag has been tasked with rebuilding the Manchester United squad this summer. One area that needs strengthening is defense.

According to recent reports, the current centre-back duo of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Dean Henderson and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are amongst the four first-team players expected to leave Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mail. dlvr.it/SRYNdy Dean Henderson and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are amongst the four first-team players expected to leave Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mail. dlvr.it/SRYNdy

There have also been question marks surrounding the future of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Jurrien Timber, however, is capable of playing as a makeshift right-back, something Ten Hag made use of during the 2021-22 season as Ajax manager.

