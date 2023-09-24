"I can rest peacefully now", "Hat-trick incoming" - Liverpool fans overjoyed as 24-year-old attacker starts against West Ham United

Liverpool fans on X are happy to see Darwin Nunez's name in the starting XI against West Ham United on Sunday (24 September).

The Uruguay international was hardly effective as a late substitute in both of the Reds' opening two games this season. But his impact off the bench was felt against Newcastle United last month when he scored two late goals to hand his team a famous comeback win.

Since then, Nunez's displays have been impossible to ignore and it seems he has won favor under Klopp once again. He is named in a front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, while Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister make up the midfield.

In defense, Virgil van Dijk is back after a two-game suspension for improper conduct against the Magpies. He is partnered with Joel Matip, while Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson will occupy the full-back positions.

Nunez's inclusion, however, seems to be the main talking point among Liverpool fans. One said:

"Hattrick incoming"

Another added:

"Nunez starts… I can rest peacefully now🧘"

Here is a selection of tweets from the Reds fans after seeing the starting XI before the game against the Hammers:

Nunez (24) has three goals and two assists in his last four appearances across competitions. His pace and knack for getting into dangerous goal-scoring positions could spell trouble for West Ham,

Liverpool will aim to continue their unbeaten start to the season as they host West Ham United

Liverpool are yet to lose a game this season, winning four of their five league games and accumulating 13 points in the process.

If they beat West Ham United at Anfield today, they will move back to being within two points of table-toppers Manchester City. The Reds also recorded an impressive comeback win against LASK Linz in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (21 September).

However, Jurgen Klopp would want the Reds to stop conceding first even though they haven't lost a single match. They have gone behind four times and have come back to win on every single occasion.

These games include the 3-1 wins against LASK, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers. They also beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League, scoring both goals late in the game despite being a man down.