"I can rule out that happening" - Premier League star turns down potential Liverpool switch despite liking Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that he cannot imagine himself joining Liverpool despite his admiration for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Gundogan joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £20 million in the summer of 2016. He has since been a regular for them, making 273 appearances across all competitions.

The Germany international scored 51 goals and provided 35 assists in those matches. He has also helped the Cityzens win 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

However, Gundogan has his contract with Manchester City expiring at the end of the season. There has thus been talk of a possible move away from the Etihad Stadium for him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are expected to make at least one major addition to their midfield next year. One could speculatively link Gundogan with a move to Anfield, as he has previously played under Klopp.

However, the 32-year-old has ruled himself out of a move to the Merseyside-based club. He expressed his appreciation for Klopp, but stressed that he will not swap Manchester City for Liverpool. He told German magazine Kicker [via Inside Futbol]:

"I think I can rule out that happening. Everyone knows how much I like and appreciate Kloppo. But I’ve been at City for a few years now. And now as City captain to rival Liverpool? No, I can not imagine [it].”

Klopp was in charge of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund for seven years between 2008 and 2015. Gundogan plied his trade for the German outfit for five years between 2011 and 2016.

The midfielder notably played 117 matches under the German tactician's management at Dortmund. He found the back of the net 12 times and provided 13 assists for his teammates in those matches.

Liverpool could raid Klopp's former club Dortmund next year

Manchester City skipper Gundogan has ruled out the possibility of a move to Anfield. However, the Reds are still tipped to add a top midfielder to their ranks next summer.

The Merseyside-based club could raid Klopp's former club Dortmund to sign Jude Bellingham. They have been credited with an interest in the England international for some time now.

Liverpool are among the clubs said to be in the race to sign the 19-year-old next year. However, several other European giants, including Real Madrid, are also keen to acquire his services.

It is worth noting that Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Bellingham. They could eye the teenager as a replacement for Gundogan should he not sign a contract extension.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes