Real Madrid and Liverpool told to pay €150 million to sign top target - Reports

As per BILD, Borussia Dortmund have slapped a massive €150 million price tag on Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is arguably the best midfielder in the world in his age bracket. He is a regular starter for club and country and is only going to get better in the coming years.

The England international has scored nine goals and provided two assists from midfield in 19 games across competitions for BVB this season. Bellingham is also a shoo-in to make the Three Lions' 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The box-to-box midfielder would be an asset to have for any team. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Madrid and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing him.

However, his price tag could scare away suitors. If met, this would comfortably break Liverpool's club transfer record, which they broke only this summer.

The Reds signed Darwin Nunez for a fee of €100 million with add-ons from Benfica.

Bellingham has been linked with several clubs in recent months. However, Real Madrid and Liverpool are the two names that have seemingly popped up the most with regards to signing him.

Los Blancos' desire to have the best players in the world wear their shirt makes them a strong competitor for his services.

Liverpool, however, will offer Bellingham a chance to become their star player in a midfield devoid of consistency. Moreover, it would mean the Englishman returning to his home country after leaving Birmingham City for Dortmund in January 2020.

Real Madrid signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in consecutive summer transfer windows. However, they could have to scour the market if Toni Kroos leaves next year.

The Germany international, like the 37-year-old Luka Modric, is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham prefers Premier League amid Liverpool and Real Madrid interest

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Bellingham prefers a move to the Premier League over La Liga.

This could work in the favor of Liverpool, who have kept tabs on him for a long time. Galetti wrote for TribalFootball:

"The good relationship between Blancos and BVB could facilitate the negotiation, but Real Madrid must pay attention to Liverpool, which have long been on the trail of the English midfielder."

He added:

"Jude, at the moment, seems to prefer Premier League to La Liga, and this is the main barrier to be overcome..."

Bellingham's contract at the Westfalenstadion only expires in the summer of 2025.

