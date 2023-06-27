“I can see a future for him with the club” – Harry Redknapp warns Arsenal and Man City on why they could miss out on Declan Rice

Harry Redknapp recently warned both Arsenal and Manchester City that they could miss out on Declan Rice this summer. The former Premier League manager believes that Rice could potentially remain at West Ham United for another season under David Moyes.

Arsenal have already earmarked Declan Rice as their top transfer priority this summer amid rumors of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey leaving the club. The Gunners have already submitted two bids, but both have been rejected as West Ham want £100 million to be paid upfront.

While Arsenal are confident about landing the 24-year-old this summer, Manchester City reportedly made their first official bid for Rice last night (via The Athletic). They made an offer of £80 million, plus £10 million in add-ons.

Both clubs fought toe-to-toe for the 2022-23 Premier League title, and it appears they will do so again to sign Declan Rice. However, Redknapp believes Rice could stay at West Ham. He told Claret and Hugh (via METRO):

"West Ham are a big club with up to 65,000 fans in the stadium. I can see a future for him with the club. If the board were to offer him up to £250k a week and brought in three or four top players that may tempt him to stay where he is despite him wanting Champions League football."

He continued:

"The Hammers are in Europe and he won his first medal with us last season. I would really love to see the club push to keep him. In reality it looks as though he will go to Arsenal as things stand and they do begin to look a very good team to whom he would be a big help."

He concluded:

"However, at the end of it all I want the Hammers to have a right go at keeping him. We are a big club and he could do far worse than to stay where he is."

It is unlikely that Rice will choose to remain at West Ham, with club chairman David Sullivan confirming his imminent departure earlier this month.

Exploring how Arsenal target Declan Rice has performed this season

With Arsenal and Manchester City keen on signing Declan Rice this summer, Let's take a look at how the West Ham central defensive midfielder performed this season.

Rice and West Ham struggled domestically in the Premier League and could only muster a 14th-place finish with 40 points. This was a massive drop-off considering the Hammers finished seventh the previous season.

Fortunately, David Moyes' side won the UEFA Europa Conference League, their first piece of silverware since 1980. Declan Rice had a stellar season overall, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old was a consistent presence in central midfield and would likely be a huge asset for Mikel Arteta or Pep Guardiola.

Poll : 0 votes