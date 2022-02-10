“I can see a few goals at Anfield” – Michael Owen predicts result of Liverpool vs Leicester

Liverpool face Leicester City at Anfield for Matchday 24 of the Premier League. Though the Foxes have shared an edge over the Merseysiders twice in the league, it's unlikely they will achieve the same feat thrice.

The Reds have to contain the visitors' occasional surges to cut them off. Former manager Brendan Rodgers has always been exceptional in playing his tactical cards against them.

Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen feels his side will come out on top in this entertaining encounter. He said:

"As for Leicester, it's been a difficult season. They would have had top-six ambitions so to be mid-table must be frustrating. Still, there's time for them to turn this around and I would expect a better second half of the season. I think Liverpool will win this though. I can see a few goals at Anfield, 3-1 to Liverpool."

There were several chinks in Leicester's armor as they were humiliated by their rivals Nottingham Forest. This resulted in their elimination despite being the current holders of the FA Cup.

The Reds have one of the strongest attacking front lines in the league. Leicester are leaking easy goals throughout the season, which the hosts will look to exploit. As both Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah back from the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to grab all three points.

Luis Diaz can make his PL debut for Liverpool

Michael Owen has been very impressed by his team's activity in the January transfer window. The Reds have invested to further strengthen their forward line by adding versatile Colombian winger to their ranks with Luis Díaz. Speaking about Diaz, Owen told BetVictor:

"I think the new signing, Luis Diaz, will start here. He has the sort of profile Klopp likes from his players and I think he'll slot in perfectly in that left forward position. It'll be difficult for him to replace (Sadio) Mane in that position, but he gives them great depth there, which they haven't really had."

Díaz signed for the Premier League side on a five-year deal for a reported €45 million with €15 million add-ons. Many feel that the 25-year-old's decision to move from Porto will aid his development.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I used to watch Porto a lot, I played there as well, so I know, for me, he was the best player in the Portuguese league." Diogo Jota on Luis Diaz:"I used to watch Porto a lot, I played there as well, so I know, for me, he was the best player in the Portuguese league." #awlive [lfc] Diogo Jota on Luis Diaz:"I used to watch Porto a lot, I played there as well, so I know, for me, he was the best player in the Portuguese league." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/wTvflc4oVa

Also Read Article Continues below

The Columbian is expected to make his first Premier League start tonight after making an impressive debut against Cardiff last Sunday. The winger was instrumental in setting up Takumi Minamino in the fourth-round FA Cup tie.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar