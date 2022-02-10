Salah on bench, Luis Diaz to start: Liverpool's predicted XI for Premier League clash against Leicester City

Liverpool will take on Leicester City in a crucial Premier League clash this gameweek, with almost a fully fit squad at their disposal. Mohamad Salah is back in training for the Reds, while new signing Luis Diaz showed glimpses of his immense talent in a cameo against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, is not available for this game after his heroics at AFCON 2021. The likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all expected to be available for selection, giving Jurgen Klopp a happy headache in choosing his playing XI.

Without further ado, let us take a look at: Liverpool's predicted XI for their Premier League clash against Leicester City

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

Alisson Becker, one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment, should be in between the sticks for Liverpool. The Brazilian has been in good form, and will hope to have a comfortable night against the misfiring Foxes.

Defenders - Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool vs Brentford - Premier League

Andy Robertson is expected to be back in the starting XI after appearing as a substitute against Cardiff City in the FA Cup. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have been ever-presents for Liverpool in the Premier League, and will likely start this game.

Partnering Virgil van Dijk in defence, Joel Matip is expected to make a return to the Reds' starting XI. Matip has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers this season, and will most likely replace Ibrahima Konate in the starting XI.

Midfielders - Fabinho, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones

Liverpool vs Brentford - Premier League

After being rested against Cardiff City in the FA Cup, Fabinho is expected to slot back straight into the starting XI. Jordan Henderson suffered a small knock against Cardiff, and could be rested as a precaution.

Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara made their long-anticipated comebacks as second-half substitutes in the FA Cup clash. However, Klopp might look to play it safe, so the duo will most likely have to be satisfied with a place on the bench.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita was in fine form for Guinea in AFCON 2021, and could well be in line for a starting berth alongside the talented Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in training after recovering from COVID-19, and could be another option.

Forwards - Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Liverpool vs Cardiff City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Although Mohamed Salah has indicated his willingness to play against Leicester City, the fact that he went through a gruelling AFCON tournament could see the Egyptian superstar start on the bench.

Diogo Jota has been in fine goalscoring form, and will look to continue making an impact. Roberto Firmino has been quietly effective for the Reds in the last month, and is expected to start once again.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Klopp on Luis Diaz: "Pep Lijnders talks Spanish & Portuguese so we could have a proper talk together. Yesterday it was a normal session and he enjoyed it a lot. I'm not sure I've seen a player smile that constantly during the rondo." Klopp on Luis Diaz: "Pep Lijnders talks Spanish & Portuguese so we could have a proper talk together. Yesterday it was a normal session and he enjoyed it a lot. I'm not sure I've seen a player smile that constantly during the rondo." https://t.co/vLCGx7NP21

Luis Diaz is in line for a Premier League debut for Liverpool. The Colombian looked sharp in his brief appearance against Cardiff City, and even contributed an assist.

Jurgen Klopp will most likely unleash Mohamed Salah from the bench in the second half.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Diaz.

Bench: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Alcantara, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Salah.

