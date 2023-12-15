“I can see them doing the same here” - Chris Sutton predicts result of Arsenal vs Brighton 

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Arsenal will defeat Brighton 3-1 when the two sides meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (December 17).

The Gunners will look to bounce back from their 1-0 loss at Aston Villa last week (December 9). Most of Mikel Arteta's squad will be fresh for this fixture after the Spanish tactician heavily rotated his squad for the dead-rubber against PSV Eindhoven in midweek (1-1, December 12).

Meanwhile, the Seagulls also made six changes for their 1-0 Europa League win against Marseille on Thursday (December 14) after managing a 1-1 draw against Burnley (December 9).

Predicting the north Londoners to come out victorious, Sutton said (via BBC Sport):

"The bottom line is that Brighton play in the Europa League on Thursday evening, which makes this trip even harder for them when going to Emirates Stadium is difficult enough anyway."

"Arsenal will feel hard done by after their defeat at Aston Villa. They created enough changes to win that game and, with Brighton leaking goals the way they are, I can see them doing the same here. Only this time, they will take them."

This season, Brighton have conceded 28 goals in the Premier League, which is the most for a side in the top eight. Meanwhile, Arsenal have produced the best defense in the league, conceding the fewest goals (15) and keeping the most clean sheets (six).

Currently, the Gunners are placed second in the league, with 36 points, only one behind leaders Liverpool. On the other hand, Brighton are six places and 10 points adrift of their weekend opponents.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta escapes punishment for his remarks on refereeing standards

Mikel Arteta found himself in hot water after describing the Premier League officiating as 'embarrassing and a disgrace'. The Spanish tactician was livid with the VAR's decision to allow Anthony Gordon's goal to stand in the 1-0 loss against Newcastle United on November 4.

The video assistant checked and cleared three separate incidents, which could potentially have had the goal disallowed. Following the manager's comments, he was charged under Rule E3.1, which covers bringing the game into disrepute.

Although there were no set sanctions under the provision, Arteta could have been dealt a touchline ban and a fine. However, an independent regulatory commission has dismissed these charges, claiming that the word 'disgrace' was not intended as abuse or insult.