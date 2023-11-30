"I can see them keeping another clean sheet" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Arsenal vs Wolves

Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to continue their superb form with a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 2).

Mikel Arteta's men sealed a last-gasp 1-0 win against Brentford last weekend in the league. Kai Havertz's 89th-minute winner took the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table.

They followed that up with a 6-0 drubbing of Ligue 1 side Lens in Group B of the UEFA Champions League. That win confirmed their place in the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition as group winners.

Arsenal come up against a Wolves side that have made a promising start to the season. They sit 12th, with four wins from 13 games although Gary O'Neil's men have had some questionable decisions go against them,

Sutton alluded to this when predicting the two sides' meeting at the Emirates. He doesn't think it will be a straightforward win for the hosts, telling BBC Sport:

"Wolves have been on the wrong end of a few dodgy VAR decisions recently and that is what has cost them points, rather than poor performances. Arsenal left it very late to beat Brentford last week at the very end of a very close game and I don't see this as being straightforward for them either."

The Gunners boast the best defensive record in the league, having only conceded 10 goals in 13 games. Sutton touched on this:

"What really helps Arsenal at the moment is how strong they are at the back - they have the best defensive record in the Premier League, and I can see them keeping another clean sheet here. Predicition 2-0."

Arteta's men currently hold a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City heading into the weekend. They will be eager to push for yet another title challenge.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz thinks it's too early to start talking about the Premier League title

Kai Havertz isn't thinking about the title at this stage.

Havertz has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in form recently after a frustrating start to his Gunners career. The Germany international has scored each of his side's last two outings, including the crucial winner against Brentford.

The 24-year-old has started earning praise for his upturn in form that has helped guide Arsenal to the top of the Premier League. But the former Chelsea attacker isn't getting ahead of himself when it comes to winning the league. He said (via Metro):

"It’s really too early to say something about this. Anyone can beat anyone. We really don’t know what’s happening, maybe we will in a couple of months."

This was the case last season when Arsenal held an eight-point lead over City at the turn of the year. But, Arteta's men came off the boil in the latter stages of the campaign, missing out on the title by five points to the Cityzens.