"I can see the nerves getting the better of their players" - Chris Sutton predicts the winner of Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Former Blackburn Rovers attacker Chris Sutton has made his prediction for the upcoming Premier League encounter between Aston Villa and Chelsea. The Blues are set to travel to Villa Park on Sunday, October 16.

Graham Potter's side are currently fourth in the league table with 16 points from eight matches, eight points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. Villa, meanwhile, have just nine points from as many matches and three points off the drop zone in 16th.

Commenting on the possible outcome of the upcoming encounter, Sutton predicted a 2-0 win for the visitors. He told the BBC:

"I think the feeling among Aston Villa fans is that the jury is out on Steven Gerrard at the moment.

"It's as much to do with Villa's style of play as their results - that's becoming a problem but he is hardly likely to change and be expansive against Chelsea, because they will be a nightmare to play against."

Sutton went on to add:

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is scoring goals and Graham Potter is showing how adaptable he is as a manager. Villa will be under pressure to win at home, and I can see the nerves getting the better of their players."

How Graham Potter has fared at Chelsea so far

Graham Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's head coach in September. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager is yet to taste defeat in his brief stint at Stamford Bridge. He has managed the Blues in five matches so far, four of which have resulted in victories.

Potter's first match in charge of the squad was a 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against RB Salzburg.

The west London side have since won four matches on the trot under the Englishman across competitions. This includes two fantastic wins against AC Milan in the Champions League and a 3-0 defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last week.

Chelsea will want to continue that form when they visit Aston Villa in the league.

Alongside climbing to fourth spot in the Premier League, the Blues have recovered brilliantly in the Champions League as well to rise to the top spot in Group E.

