"I can see a few Premier League sides taking an interest" - Kevin Campbell says Chelsea forward could remain in England

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes that a number of Premier League clubs could be 'take an interest' in Chelsea striker Timo Werner this summer.

According to German outlet Sport1, the 26-year-old could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Blues are to be looking to cut their losses on the former RB Leipzig star.

Kevin Campbell believes a number of teams will be 'queueing up to take him' if he is put up for sale. The 52-year-old insists that things just haven’t worked for the dynamic attacker at Stamford Bridge. Campbell told Football Insider:

“It just hasn’t worked out for Timo Werner at Chelsea. But he’s still so dangerous when he plays because of his speed and movement. But obviously, Chelsea feel like they’re going to have to make some big moves this summer."

The Englishman has also insisted that Werner parting ways will be a good business for both the Blues and the player himself. Campbell reckons that the misfiring striker will not only be wanted in his native Germany but also in England. The former Arsenal star added:

“There’s no point having a striker who isn’t really going to play and isn’t really scoring goals when he does play. It’d be good business from Chelsea to get him out. I think there’d be a few teams queueing up to take him, as well. Not just back in Germany either, I can see a few Premier League sides taking an interest this summer.”

GOAL @goal Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both on the scoresheet for Germany Kai Havertz and Timo Werner both on the scoresheet for Germany 🔵🇩🇪 https://t.co/350eWXFr7G

Big things were expected from the pacey attacker when the Blues triggered his £47.5 million release clause to bring him to West London in 2020. However, the former VfB Stuttgart star has massively underperformed for the London giants and could be offloaded this summer.

Should Chelsea sell Timo Werner?

Chelsea's striker curse seems to be never-ending, with both Timo Werner and club-record signing Romelu Lukaku both struggling to make an impact this season.

Werner has already had almost two full seasons at Stamford Bridge, during which he has made a total of 80 appearances. His return has been pretty poor, with just 19 goals and 19 assists.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Alisson has created more clear-cut goalscoring chances (1) than Timo Werner (0 in 14 apps) in the Premier League this season Alisson has created more clear-cut goalscoring chances (1) than Timo Werner (0 in 14 apps) in the Premier League this season 😯 Alisson has created more clear-cut goalscoring chances (1) than Timo Werner (0 in 14 apps) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/7YyM7Y2lwr

If Thomas Tuchel has to revamp his attack, Werner is highly likely to be the first casualty. There is no denying the fact that the 26-year-old is a pretty decent attacker but it has just not worked for him at the West London club.

