"I can see them pulling off a big result" - Robbie Fowler makes prediction for Manchester United's FA Cup SF fixture against Brighton

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has tipped Brighton & Hove Albion to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final.

Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls will take on Erik ten Hag's Red Devils at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 23 for a place in the final.

Manchester United have looked rejuvenated this season under Erik ten Hag and look likely to qualify for the Champions League next season.

However, the Red Devils have experienced a dip in form in recent weeks, with several of their key players having struggled with injuries.

Brighton, on the other hand, have continued to impress under Roberto De Zerbi since the Italian took over from Graham Potter earlier this campaign.

Robbie Fowler said he believes Brighton will be the favorites against Manchester United owing to their superior form of late. In his column for The Mirror, he wrote:

"I know this won’t go down well given the obvious rivalries in my colourful playing history, but I reckon that Brighton go into their FA Cup semi-final this weekend as slight favourites. Manchester United fans will take that as more confirmation of my bias - and hey, I hold my hands up, I AM biased when it comes to my former club’s (and that should probably be clubs’!) animosity towards them - but it is a judgement on where both teams stand at the moment."

The former Liverpool forward has credited Brighton for how they have fared this season. He added:

"Brighton are in better form, have more confidence and are relatively injury free. At United, the wheels are coming off a bit, and issues with the depth of their squad have been exposed a little bit. I actually want to speak about Brighton and the incredible spirit and belief they have found this season, but I’ll put that to one side for a minute because I believe that we’re finally seeing some harsh reality taking hold at Old Trafford."

Fowler also raved about the Sussex-based club for how well they are run and credited everyone involved.

He also insisted that it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brighton come up with a historic victory at the expense of Manchester United. He added:

"It’s funny, because we’ve seen an impressive evolution at Brighton. They kept improving under Graham Potter, and now have taken a step forward under Roberto De Zerbi this season. I think it’s right he has received so much praise this season, and also, right that owner Tony Bloom has been given credit, because no doubt, they are a well run club who have developed an edge in the transfer market with some modern methods. But look beyond that, and let’s give the players some credit too."

He added:

"I believe they’ve discovered a belief in themselves - I can see an attitude there now, saying “we deserve to be here, on this big stage. That’s momentum for you. That is what confidence brings - belief. It is a powerful weapon and so long as they don’t freeze on the biggest stage them I can see them pulling off a big result on Sunday…even if it will hardly be a shock."

De Zerbi has done incredibly well at the Amex Stadium since replacing Potter, who took over from Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager earlier this season.

Brighton are currently eighth in the league with 49 points from 29 games and have a realistic chance of qualifying for European football for next season.

Pundit urges Manchester United to sign Premier League star

Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin has urged Manchester United to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Toney has been a revelation in the Premier League since the Bees were promoted from the Championship in 2021.

The Englishman has established himself as a reliable goalscorer and already has 31 goals to his name in 65 top-flight appearances.

Former Leicester City attacker Dion Dublin has urged Manchester United to make a move for the Brentford number nine. He told online betting site William Hill (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘In my opinion, he is good enough to go and play for Manchester United, and I think he’d only get better if he went there. ‘Erik ten Hag likes a big striker, and they need a proven goalscorer, so maybe they should take a look at Ivan Toney.’’

Manchester United are expected to make a move for a new number nine this summer, having struggled to find a reliable goalscorer this campaign.

Wout Weghorst has not been able to deliver following his winter loan from Burnley, while Anthony Martial has struggled with injury problems.

Poll : 0 votes