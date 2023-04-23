"They need a proven goalscorer" - Pundit urges Manchester United to sign PL star, claims he'd get better with Red Devils

Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin reckons Manchester United should sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

Toney has arguably been one of the best forwards in the Premier League since Brentford gained promotion from the Championship in 2021. The Englishman has scored 31 times in 65 top-flight appearances. That includes 19 strikes in 30 league games this season, averaging 0.8 key passes, 6.7 duels and 2.2 fouls won per game.

With proven Premier League experience, Toney could be a good fit at many top teams. Dublin, though, thinks Manchester United, who're in need of a goalscorer, should go after the Brentford man. The footballer-turned-pundit also feels Toney could benefit from a Old Trafford move. He told online betting site William Hill (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘In my opinion, he is good enough to go and play for Manchester United, and I think he’d only get better if he went there. ‘Erik ten Hag likes a big striker, and they need a proven goalscorer, so maybe they should take a look at Ivan Toney.’’

The Red Devils have Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst as direct central options. However, Martial has struggled with injury for most of the campaign and prefers to come inside from the left. Weghorst, on loan from Burnley till the end of the season, has performed admirably off the ball, but has not delivered goals. The duo have combined to score just four goals in 24 league appearances this term.

Manchester United have been heavily dependent on Marcus Rashford to deliver the goods. Rashford has done exceedingly well, scoring 28 times in 48 games across competitions. However, signing a striker is expected to be a priority for United this summer.

Two big-name forwards linked with Manchester United move

Manchester United have been linked with two strikers over a potential move in the summer. They are Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and SSC Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Kane, the third-highest Premier League goalscorer of all time, would bring plenty of experience. He has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring 25 times in 42 games this season. The 29-year-old will be out of contract in 2024, but it remains to be seen if Spurs sell Kane to a direct rival.

Osimhen, meanwhile, has been the story of the season in Italy. The Nigerian is the top scorer in Serie A this term with 21 goals from 24 games for runaway Serie A leaders Napoli, who have a 14-point lead atop the standings.

At 24, he's the younger of United's two reported options. However, Osimhen could cost any prospective suitor close to £132 million in transfer fees, according to Football365.

