“I can see them scoring in Madrid” – Michael Owen makes interesting prediction for UCL quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has made his prediction for a critical UEFA Champions League quarter-final game between Real Madrid and Chelsea this evening.

Madrid are in the ascendancy having beaten Thomas Tuchel's side 3-1 in the first leg. It means Chelsea go to the Santiago Bernabeu knowing they have to try and overturn a two-goal deficit.

Karim Benzema's hat-trick means he has now scored two hat-tricks in a row, having been the catalyst for Los Blancos in the R16 against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Owen believes that the Frenchman will have a huge say in who prevails on Tuesday night.

He told BetVictor (via Mirror):

“That was a brilliant result for Real Madrid in London. There’s only one man to talk about, Karim Benzema! I’m not sure I’ve ever seen two better headers in the same game. He’s in the form of his life and is such a talisman for this side."

Owen then made the prediction that Chelsea would be unable to turn things around, continuing:

"Chelsea had chances at Stamford Bridge and probably should have scored more. I can see them scoring in Madrid, but Real are so experienced and will do enough to go through. 1-1.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Mateo Kovacic on Chelsea's chances of turning around their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid "There are many comebacks... Chelsea lost 3-1 against Napoli [in 2012] and then came back"Mateo Kovacic on Chelsea's chances of turning around their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid "There are many comebacks... Chelsea lost 3-1 against Napoli [in 2012] and then came back" 💪Mateo Kovacic on Chelsea's chances of turning around their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid 🔵 https://t.co/Q6Faxr4HpL

Chelsea eyeing an 'impossible' comeback against Real Madrid

Can Tuchel mastermind a comeback for the ages?

Despite his side's 6-0 demolition of Southampton at the weekend, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel isn't playing up their chances of turning things around against Real Madrid.

He spoke ahead of the game where he has suggested that his side won't bow out of the competition without trying to stage a phenomenal comeback (via BBC Sport):

"It is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals or better or maybe a three-goal difference. That makes it almost impossible and very, very difficult, but still it is worth trying.

He concluded,

"We need nothing else than a fantastic script that we want to be able to overcome this."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Marcus Rashford converts from the spot after VAR awards the visitors a late, late penalty!



Man Utd are through, PSG are out. Unbelievable! THE UNTHINKABLE HAS HAPPENED!Marcus Rashford converts from the spot after VAR awards the visitors a late, late penalty!Man Utd are through, PSG are out. Unbelievable! THE UNTHINKABLE HAS HAPPENED!Marcus Rashford converts from the spot after VAR awards the visitors a late, late penalty!Man Utd are through, PSG are out. Unbelievable! 😱 https://t.co/03NMqxQUj6

The last team in Champions League knockout history to turn around a two-goal deficit was Manchester United.

Tuchel was in charge of PSG on the night with the Ligue 1 side 2-0 up in the tie having beaten United in the first-leg.

PSG ended up losing 3-1 with a Marcus Rashford penalty in the dying embers of the game, breaking Parisian hearts.

Tuchel's experience of the game may bode well for Chelsea as he has seen first-hand what it takes to try and pull off somewhat of a miracle against Real Madrid.

