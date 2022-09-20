“I can only speak for myself and I wouldn’t worry about me” – Liverpool star sends out confident message despite struggles this season

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has sent out a confident message despite his struggles so far this season. The Dutchman has played every minute for the Reds across every competition this term but his form has been severely scrutinized.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made an underwhelming start to the campaign with the Dutchman not being at his absolute best.

But the Liverpool defender has insisted that he is not at all distracted by the upcoming World Cup and will continue to give his 100% for the Reds.

Van Dijk is yet to represent his country in a major tournament having missed last year's European Championships as he was still recovering from his ACL injury.

He said (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

“Not at all, not at all. I can assure you that is definitely not the case. We are not in the situation because of that. I would understand because of the start we had everyone is looking for 'Why?' because the difference is too big (from last season) but I can assure you that is definitely not one of the reasons. You focus on the game at the time and that's definitely what we're doing.

“I can only speak for myself and I wouldn't worry about me. If you think about this I think you are going to have issues, in my opinion. It is just game-by-game and that includes international football."

"I want to go (to the World Cup) but to be ready, in my opinion, is not to focus on hopefully not getting injured, it is just keep playing, get fit, stay fit and get in a good moment."

Liverpool will hope to see Virgil van Dijk get back to his usual best

Following his move to Liverpool in 2018, Virgil van Dijk made a huge impact at the club. The Dutchman has won PFA Players' Player of the Year award, Premier League Player of the Season and even UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

He has also finished runner-up for the Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA Men's player award.

It's quite a surprise to see the defender struggling so far this season and the fans will hope that he can get back to his usual best soon.

