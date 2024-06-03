"I can still play a bit" - Christian Pulisic appears to aim sly dig at Chelsea after bouncing back at AC Milan

Former Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, who now turns out for AC Milan, has seemingly aimed a sly dig at the west London club. The American forward endured a lackluster four years with the English team but has revived his career after joining the Italian giants.

The former Dortmund star scored 26 goals for The Blues in 145 appearances but has improved his rate of fire getting involved in 26 goals in 51 appearances for the Rossoneri. His move to Lombardy has also seen his struggles with injury end, with the USMNT star playing the most games he has played in a single season.

Speaking to CBS Sports before his former side Borussia Dortmund faced Real Madrid in the Champions League final, the American said:

"Absolutely! It was a difficult couple of seasons for me before this and I was finally given an opportunity and I felt the trust right from the start at Milan. I was really excited to hit the ground running and play for such a historic club. It’s nice to feel like myself again and show people I can still play a bit."

The former Chelsea star will hope to carry his form for AC Milan to this summer's Copa America tournament. The 25-year-old will lead Gregg Berhalter's side in Group C against Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia in the continental competition.

Former Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will want to recreate impressive form with USMNT in Copa America

Following his move from Chelsea 12 months ago, American forward Christian Pulisic has rediscovered his best form. The forward joined the west London outfit from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 in a deal that saw him become the most expensive player from his nation (£58 million).

However, the move did not work out for him and he spent the better part of his time at the club battling injuries or struggling for form.

The Rossoneri forward has found his shooting boots in Lombardy, bagging 15 goals and 11 assists in his first season after leaving the Blues. His fine form has seen Pulisic and AC Milan finish second in Serie A this season.

The USMNT have been invited to the Copa America and the forward will hope he can perform for his country at the tournament.