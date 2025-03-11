“I can’t answer” - Juventus hero Andrea Pirlo responds when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Former Juventus star Andrea Pirlo has weighed in on the Greatest of all Time (GOAT) debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The former midfielder stated that it is difficult to choose between the two superstars.

The Ronaldo and Messi debate has lasted for more than a decade, dividing fans and pundits alike. While some favor the Argentine icon for his talents and sheer brilliance, others admire the Portuguese legend for his dedication and achievements in the sport. However, Pirlo decided to sit on the fence when recently asked to pick between the duo.

In a video posted by Italian Football TV on X, Pirlo was asked to pick between some of football's greatest forwards in a Winner Stays on Challenge. The 45-year-old picked Zlatan Ibrahimovic over Gonzalo Higuain, Edinson Cavani, Mario Balotelli, and Luiz Suarez.

When the former Sweden striker was pitted against Francesco Totti, Pirlo opted for his former national team colleague. He chose Totti ahead of Didier Drogba, Christian Vieri, Karim Benzema, and Wayne Rooney,

Pirlo also chose Totti over Andriy Shevchenko, Alessandro Del Piero, and Sergio Aguero. However, when the AS Roma legend was named against Cristiano Ronaldo, he chose the Portuguese icon.

To end the challenge, the former Juventus manager was asked to pick between Ronaldo and Messi, but he declined, saying:

"Dificult...equal, I can't answer."

Watch the video below:

Pirlo played against Cristiano Ronaldo 12 times across matches for club and country, winning six. He also managed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Juventus, with the Portuguese registering 36 goals and six assists in 44 matches under his guidance.

Meanwhile, he faced Lionel Messi only once during the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League final, where Barcelona defeated Juventus 3-1.

What Real Madrid legend Marcelo said about the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

During a recent interview, former Real Madrid legend Marcelo also refused to pick Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as the best player in the history of football. The Brazilian opined that fans should enjoy the era of the two superstars and not compare them as football does not have a single GOAT.

He told La Revuelta (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Best player in the history? I don't think there's one. We're lucky to have played in the same era of Cristiano and Messi. I don't like comparisons but we have to say they were both incredible and I've been lucky to be part of this. When Messi scored two goals Cristiano had to score three, and then Messi wanted to score four. Many people want to compare but forget to enjoy."

Ronaldo and Messi have won a combined 13 Ballons d'Or and are still going strong in their professional careers. The Portuguese currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro Leage while the Argentine Plys his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS.

