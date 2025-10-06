“I can’t believe he can’t come out and talk to us” - Carragher comments on Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca getting sent off after celebration vs Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes it was not right to book Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca for his celebration after the late goal by Estevao Willian. The Italian manager got sent off as it was his second booking, after picking up a booking for dissent earlier in the game.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said that the manager has every right to celebrate the late goal as it was a big result for the Blues. He added that the referee should not have booked him for it, adding that not allowing the manager to talk to the media after the game made it worse.
He said (via Football London):
"From Chelsea's point of view, it's a fantastic result for them, the biggest under Enzo Maresca in his tenure, certainly at Stamford Bridge. In terms of a togetherness with the club, it's a brilliant result for them. That was a victory that does a lot for the club in terms of the manager. I loved the manager's celebration, I loved him running down the line, I can't believe he can't come out and speak to us, that's ridiculous, you want to hear from him."
"For me, his biggest result, that will build a connection with the supporters, I said a lot last year, I think he's a really good coach, every time they come up against Liverpool they had a plan. At times there wasn't that connection with the supporters and that was maybe waning in the last couple of weeks because of what happened in the summer was fantastic but some poor results, celebrating like that, a win like that against the champions builds a real bond."
Chelsea took the lead in the game through Moises Caicedo, before Liverpool equalized through Cody Gakpo just after the hour mark. Estevao Willian scored deep into injury time to seal a 2-1 win for the FIFA Club World Champions.
Chelsea manager's sending off against Liverpool was unfair, said Alan Shearer
Premier League legend Alan Shearer spoke about Enzo Maresca's sending off on BBC's Match of the Day, saying that it was unfair to book the Chelsea manager for his celebration. He believes that the managers should be allowed to celebrate with his players and said:
"I know the laws and rules but come on. You’ve just scored a brilliant late goal, your team has been superb for you under huge pressure and he gets a yellow card for showing that emotion… I don’t get it."
Chelsea moved to seventh in the Premier League table, sitting five points behind leaders Arsenal. Liverpool are now second after back-to-back defeats in the league.