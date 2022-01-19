"I can’t believe what I’m seeing" - Ian Wright rues Chelsea star's decision-making in 1-1 Brighton draw

Former footballer Ian Wright has criticized Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for his lackluster display against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Blues drew 1-1 with the Seagulls in an entertaining Premier League encounter at the AMEX Stadium last night (18 January).

Hudson-Odoi started the game as the most advanced attacker alongside Romelu Lukaku for Thomas Tuchel's side. However, the Englishman struggled to impact the game and often looked reluctant to use his pace. On quite a few occasions, he played the safe pass instead of charging ahead with the ball.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



Alan Shearer and Ian Wright stunned by Callum Hudson-Odoi's 'really poor' display for Chelsea against Brighton 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'Alan Shearer and Ian Wright stunned by Callum Hudson-Odoi's 'really poor' display for Chelsea against Brighton trib.al/1fEr8JA 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'Alan Shearer and Ian Wright stunned by Callum Hudson-Odoi's 'really poor' display for Chelsea against Brighton trib.al/1fEr8JA

Speaking after the game to Premier League Productions, Wright referred to a key moment in the game that stood out to him. Hudson-Odoi was in an advanced position and could have passed the ball to the overlapping runner with Lukaku free in the box. Instead, the 21-year-old played a conservative pass back into midfield.

"This was a perfect opportunity," Wright was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "Look at Lukaku, you see his arms up in he air. Hudson-Odoi in that instance, he’s got a runner outside him, he’s onside, you play it to the runner, he plays it in and Lukaku might get his goal, all of a sudden Chelsea get themselves going.

"His decision there to stop, come back and pass it all the way back, I can’t believe what I’m seeing," he added.

Hudson-Odoi ended up completing the entire 90 minutes but had no shots on target. He did lay out two key passes but ultimately didn't do enough to justify his starting berth.

Chelsea have work to do on both ends after draw against Brighton

Chelsea struggled once again in front of goal during their 1-1 draw against Brighton last night. The result meant Tuchel's side have picked up just one victory from their last seven Premier League matches.

Fans would have expected a statement performance after the Blues' disappointing 1-0 loss to Manchester City in their last game. However, Chelsea simply could not find a second goal to put the game to bed and merely allowed Brighton to come into their own.

The goal they conceded was also poor as Adam Webster thumped home a free header from an Alexis Mac Allister corner after escaping his marker. After Webster's finish, the Seagulls looked the better side and created multiple chances to win the game as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tuchel will know that his side have plenty of work to do in the coming days. While their Premier League title bid looks all but over, they are still alive in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee