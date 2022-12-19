“I can’t believe it” – Lionel Messi reacts to winning 2022 FIFA World Cup with an emotional Instagram post 

Lionel Messi captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final win against defending champions France on Sunday, December 18. The 35-year-old played in his fifth and most likely the last World Cup. The pressure that came with the fact that he may never play in the competition again was immense.

The narrative around the whole event was built around the former Barcelona forward, who went on to pass every test he was put up to in the past month. Messi ended the competition with the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

After their opening defeat against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, La Albiceleste did not lose another game. They led 2-0 against the Netherlands, only to throw away the lead in the dying embers of the game.

The same happened against France. But in both games, they did not let their heads go down and hung on to go on and win on penalties. Angel di Maria's first-half goal was sandwiched between two strikes from Messi.

The latter also scored his spot-kick in the penalty shootouts, which they won 4-2, thanks to Emiliano Martinez. After the match, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker posted an emotional message on Instagram, which read:

"CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it. Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us."

He added:

"We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians...

"We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing each other very soon... [Argentina flag emoji x 3]"

Messi has already confirmed that he will not retire from international duty after the World Cup win.

Argentina defender congratulates Lionel Messi after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Nicolas Otamendi almost cost Argentina the final after a silly challenge gifted France a way back into the game.

Kylian Mbappe converted the resulting penalty in the 80th minute and scored the equalizer a minute later. Argentina led once again in extra time, only for Mbappe to score another penalty and take the game the entire distance.

But Martinez's heroics prevailed once again. Many, if not all, of Lionel Messi's Argentina teammates made it their mission to help him get his hands on the World Cup title - and they succeeded.

Nicolas Otamendi @Notamendi30

CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO La vieja guardia 🥇CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO La vieja guardia 🥇🏆CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO https://t.co/Ks5Jd3TAQP

After the game, Otamendi posted a photo with Messi and Angel di Maria and captioned it:

"The old guard 🥇🏆 WORLD CHAMPIONS"

It is Argentina's third World Cup victory after winning the world title in 1978 and 1986.

