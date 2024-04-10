“I can’t believe it!” - Rio Ferdinand in ‘disbelief’ over controversial moment involving ‘dangerous’ Arsenal star vs Bayern Munich

Rio Ferdinand has expressed disbelief at Arsenal not receiving a penalty after Bukayo Saka went down inside the Bayern Munich penalty area during their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 9.

The Gunners took an early lead through a spectacular finish from Saka (12'). Serge Gnabry, though, finished off a fantastic Bayern counter-attack in the 18th minute to bring the Bavarians level. Harry Kane then scored from the spot (32') after Leroy Sane was brought down inside the area by William Saliba.

Substitute Leandro Trossard restored parity after some neat work by Gabriel Jesus inside the Bayern penalty area. However, Saka went down tumbling in the dying moments after making contact with Manuel Neuer. Ferdinand thinks that Mikel Arteta's side deserved a spot kick. He said (via Eurosport):

"How has that not been given? I can't believe that has not been given with VAR. Saka was the most dangerous player for Arsenal- He's running through there, that's a penalty. I can't believe it, I'm walking around in disbelief and I've got my arms on top of my head."

With the score level at 2-2, the second leg at the Allianz Arena on April 17 is perfectly poised. But before that, Arsenal have a Premier League game to play on April 14 against fifth-placed Aston Villa, while Bayern Munich taken on 17th-placed Koln in the Bundesliga on April 13.

Expand Tweet

Thomas Tuchel fumes at Bayern not being given another penalty against Arsenal

Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich complained about not being awarded a penalty during their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie at the Emirates.

There was a bizarre moment involving David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes as Raya passed the ball to the defender, who picked it up and placed it in a different spot. Tuchel thinks his side should have been awarded a penalty for that incident and said after the match (via Football Tweet):

"I know it was a crazy situation. They put the ball down, he whistles, the defender picks the ball up with his hands. What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a 'kid's mistake' and he won't give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarter-final."

Expand Tweet

Bayern showed that despite their lackluster domestic form, they remain a force to be reckoned with in Europe.

Poll : Did Arsenal deserve a penalty against Bayern? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion