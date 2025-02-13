“I can’t believe how that was possible!” - Donnarumma explains why he always went to ‘other group’ over joining Lionel Messi in PSG training

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has opened up about sharing a locker room with Lionel Messi in the French capital. The Italian goalkeeper lauded the Argentine's abilities and highlighted how difficult it was playing alongside him in training.

Messi and Donnarumma were teammates at PSG for two seasons. The Argentine signed for the Paris-based club in 2021 on a free transfer after failing to renew his contract with Barcelona. The Catalan club were unable to register him amid their financial struggles.

Speaking about his time at PSG with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Donnarumma said (via All About Argentina on X):

"My memories with Messi at PSG? Leo is amazing... We were playing rondo, and I would go to the other group because if Leo was with you, you had to run, and your legs felt stuck. In small spaces, no one could take the ball from him. I can’t believe how that was possible!"

Trending

He continued:

"He was incredible even in training. I swear to you, when we played in training, it was unbelievable. I don’t know how… how that was possible. As a person, I can tell you that Messi was incredible. He treated you with great respect and gave you advice. He was very humble."

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma shared the pitch 59 times for PSG before he left to join Inter Miami on a free transfer in 2023.

How did Lionel Messi fare at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)?

Lionel Messi joined Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023. The transfer is highly considered one of the biggest swoops in football history as the Ligue 1 giants acquired the Argentine superstar without paying a dime to Barcelona.

Messi's stint in the French capital was quite successful. In 75 appearances, he recorded 32 goals and 35 assists for the Parisians. The 37-year-old won two league titles and the French Super Cup. However, he failed to help them to glory in the UEFA Champions League, with the side suffering consecutive Round of 16 eliminations during his two-year stay.

However, the forward picked up his eighth Ballon d'Or while with the French champions. Lionel Messi left PSG after his contract expired in 2023, joining Inter Miami on a free transfer that summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback