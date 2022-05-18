“I can’t breathe right now someone pass me a brown paper bag” – Liverpool fans left gasping by ‘insane’ Reds star during 2-1 win at Southampton 

Liverpool fans have acclaimed defender Joel Matip's performance in their impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton on May 17. They hailed the defender as he scored the winner in their Premier League match.

The Reds went into the game at St Mary's knowing anything but a win would likely end their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp rang the changes ahead of the final game of the season, resting the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. It was a much-changed Liverpool line-up to the one that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14 on penalties after 120 minutes of intense battle.

Matip was one of the few more experienced members of the team against the Saints and put on a fantastic performance.

He could do nothing about Southampton's opener, however, with Nathan Redmond sweetly striking home in the 13th minute, much to the anger of Klopp. Prior to the goal, Lyanco went barging into Diogo Jota but referee Michael Atkinson waved play on.

It didn't take too long for the Reds to respond though, with former Saints midfielder Takumi Minamino scoring a fine effort in the 27th minute.

The Anfield side were dominant throughout and in the second-half it was Matip who would score the winner. A strange goal from a corner that had deflected off of Mohamed Elyounoussi and onto Matip who headed home.

Fans have heaped praise on the Cameroonian defender's performance on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions:

Da4ry @LFC_Da4ry Just a reminder that we got Joel Matip on a free transfer. One of the best free signings in history. Just a reminder that we got Joel Matip on a free transfer. One of the best free signings in history. https://t.co/62dZLMLYsy

JontyLFC @JontyyLFC Matip I don’t know how you’ve scored that but I love it Matip I don’t know how you’ve scored that but I love it https://t.co/UB1JvcLM3r

Taylor @TaylorrYNWA I don't think there's a goal that fits matip more than that lmfa I don't think there's a goal that fits matip more than that lmfa

🗼 @UsmanIfc OMG MATIP IS INSANE OMG MATIP IS INSANE 😩😩😩

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



What a season he’s having 2 goals in his last 2 starts for Joel Matip.What a season he’s having 2 goals in his last 2 starts for Joel Matip.What a season he’s having 💪 https://t.co/PTXMqx4WkW

TomFTW @TomFTW6 Matip's head game is unreal man Matip's head game is unreal man😋😋

Christine Newlands @MyPanyMyPoey that goal from Matip was surreal I can't breathe right now someone pass me a brown paper bagthat goal from Matip was surreal I can't breathe right now someone pass me a brown paper bag 😂😂😂 that goal from Matip was surreal 😂😂😂😂😂👏👏👏⚽⚽

Liverpool's quadruple dreams still alive

A brilliant season is coming to a head for Klopp's men

Despite the hugely different Liverpool side that lined up on Tuesday night against Southampton, Klopp's side flourished.

The Reds controlled the game with 72% of possession to Southampton's 28%. Klopp's side managed a remarkable 24 shots during the game that has kept their title hopes intact.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Joel Matip’s winner sees off Southampton and sets up a grandstand title race finish We’re going down to the final day…Joel Matip’s winner sees off Southampton and sets up a grandstand title race finish We’re going down to the final day… ⏳Joel Matip’s winner sees off Southampton and sets up a grandstand title race finish 🏆

Now all attention turns to the final day of the season, where Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 22.

They will be hoping their former captain and legend Steven Gerrard can spring a surprise when his Aston Villa side take on Manchester City on the same day.

If City lose, the Reds can take full advantage with a victory. A draw in this regard would require a turnover of at least six goals due to goal difference. The Cityzens have a goal difference of 72 against the Reds' 66.

An enthralling Premier League season is coming to an end but we could be in for an unbelievable final day.

Edited by Aditya Singh