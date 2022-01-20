“I can’t change this” – Arsenal star Granit Xhaka hits back at critics after red card against Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka became the subject of criticism after receiving a red card during the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool last week. The 29-year-old was sent off during the encounter following a reckless tackle on Diogo Jota in the 24th minute and has hit back at his critics.

Granit Xhaka insists it is part of his job to make risky decisions while defending, adding that he doesn't see himself changing that style anytime soon. The Arsenal midfielder explained to beIN SPORTS:

"For me, it is not hard because this is part of our job. It is easy to speak when things are going well. Of course, nobody wants to get a red card and be suspended and help their team only for outside. But I can’t change this, it has happened and I’m looking forward and I’m trying to help the team as much as I can outside the pitch."

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball RED CARD! 🟥



Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is sent off after a reckless last man challenge on Liverpool's Diogo Jota RED CARD! 🟥Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is sent off after a reckless last man challenge on Liverpool's Diogo Jota https://t.co/n71xpYPzRW

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looked frustrated as Granit Xhaka was shown a red card after just 24 minutes during the clash with Liverpool last week. The midfielder has revealed he's yet to have a chat with the tactician about the incident, adding that he's already looking forward to the upcoming games. He said:

"I didn’t speak with him [Mikel Arteta] about the red card. I never did this before with him as well. It’s something where I have to be careful myself but this is my game. I am a type of person and type of player where I’m a lot in the 50/50 position where I like to risk as well."

afcstuff @afcstuff Granit Xhaka: “When I came to the Premier League everybody said you can go [tackling] very hard & I love it, but when you see some tackles & imagine if I was in this position? I would be sent off straight away. This stops me sometimes to go in how I really want.” [ @TheAthleticUK Granit Xhaka: “When I came to the Premier League everybody said you can go [tackling] very hard & I love it, but when you see some tackles & imagine if I was in this position? I would be sent off straight away. This stops me sometimes to go in how I really want.” [@TheAthleticUK] https://t.co/vUlv93OFCn

He added:

"I know sometimes it is wrong but when it is going well, nobody speaks about it. When it is going badly or worse like against Liverpool, people start to speak. We can speak until tomorrow morning about it and say how can we change it. But I’m looking forward. I wish I could play on the next pitch on Sunday but I’m suspended now for two games."

The midfielder has played 13 games for the Gunners across all competitions so far this season.

What's next for Arsenal and Granit Xhaka?

Arsenal will play the second leg of their FA Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool on Thursday. Arteta's men have a slight advantage, playing on their home ground against a Liverpool side that's currently missing two of their best players in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka will miss out on the encounter after being handed a two-match suspension following his red card. It remains to be seen if the Gunners will make their fans proud by securing an important victory on home soil.

