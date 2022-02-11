“I can’t be disappointed” – Former PSG coach feels Mauricio Pochettino is unfairly ‘criticized a lot’ 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Fernandez feels Mauricio Pochettino has been unfairly "criticized" and deserves more patience than he gets.

Fernandez had two spells as the manager of the Parisian club between 1994 and 1996 and 2000 and 2004. He also managed Pochettino when he played for the French giants.

The 62-year-old believes Pochettino gets misunderstood a lot at Parc de Princes and has demanded more patience to be shown with the Argentine. Fernandez said as quoted by RMC Sport:

“I know the man and the character. He is criticized a lot, such as not speaking French. It’s his professional side. He wants to be understood in English or Spanish. I know the function as a coach at PSG , you are observed and watched, we like you or we don’t like you. The function is complicated. Under the Qatari era, there were a lot of coaches. You have to be calm."

Fernandez, who had 60 caps for France as a player, also emphasized that a manager should be judged by his results. He believes Pochettino needs to be shown patience if Paris Saint-Germain have to achieve their dream i.e. success in the Champions League.

“He qualifies against Real Madrid in the round of 16, if he takes PSG to the final, if he wins the Champions League, everyone will be silent. A coach is judged on his results. For PSG, it’s the Champions League."

He further added:

“We always want more with PSG. Yes, Pochettino lost the Coupe de France. Thomas Tuchel too and that didn’t stop him to win the Champions League next with Chelsea. I can’t be disappointed. I know the role. I want Pochettino to succeed.”

What next for Pochettino at PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The double header against the Spanish giants could determine Pochettino's fate in Paris.

French attacker Kylian Mbappe remains the talking point ahead of the game as he is said to be deciding his future after the game.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the 23-year-old on a free transfer at the end of the season. But a lot of things could change between now and then.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is believed to be among the frontrunners to land the manager's job at Manchester United. He is said to be in a three-way race with Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers.

However, if the Argentine can lead the French giants to their much coveted Champions League, he could retain his job in the French capital.

Edited by Aditya Singh