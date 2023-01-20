“I can’t explain it” – Liverpool manager Klopp makes honest admission on ‘impressive’ Chelsea spending on transfers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently reacted to Chelsea's incredible spending spree during the recent transfer windows.

The Blues have already spent close to €500 million in the market, including last summer and the ongoing January window.

Ahead of the Reds' Premier League home clash against the west London side on January 21, Klopp was asked to share his bits on their transfer policy. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Interesting. I can't explain it, I have no idea. But if the numbers are true then it's impressive."

LiveScore @livescore 𝘁𝗵 forward in Chelsea's squad Noni Madueke will become the𝘁𝗵 forward in Chelsea's squad Noni Madueke will become the 🔟𝘁𝗵 forward in Chelsea's squad 😳 https://t.co/HRbaAkVM7B

Klopp further added that Chelsea spending that much money will force other teams to work on their investments as well. He said:

"I can't see investment stopping in the future, so that means we have to do it as well. I believe in coaching, developing and team building 100%. But meanwhile the managers out there, they are all good and they believe in that as well. So if they start spending then if we don't spend you will have a problem. I am not sure Chelsea can do that for the next 10 years though."

The Stamford Bridge outfit have already signed six players in the January transfer window and are reportedly looking to sign more.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about newly-signed Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk - Premier League

New signing Mykhaylo Mudryk could be on course to make his debut for the Blues during the clash against Klopp's side. Todd Boehly spent a massive fee of close to €100 million to seal the player's signature.

Speaking about the Premier League's newest star, the Liverpool manager told the media:

"A really good player, incredible CL campaign; speed, technique, goals. Combines a lot. So, having him on one wing and Felix on the other is interesting. Chelsea sorts problems differently to us, so let's see."

Mudryk is not the only signing the Blues have made in January. The likes of David Datro Fofana, Andre Santos, and Benoit Badiashile have also joined the club.

Speaking about how he thinks the west London side will accommodate the new signings, Klopp said:

"Graham Potter likes to play in a specific way and that is still clear. We go for consistency - we looked a little bit more like Liverpool against Wolves. Chelsea are really good but we have to cause them problems."

The Reds are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 28 points from 18 games. The Blues, meanwhile, are 10th and have the same amount of points as Klopp's side, having played one game more.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Sir Alex Ferguson welcomes Jurgen Klopp to the 1000 club Sir Alex Ferguson welcomes Jurgen Klopp to the 1000 club 🙌✨ https://t.co/XS95HyHNwg

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes