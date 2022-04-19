“I can’t explain it to myself” – Achraf Hakimi opens up on PSG elimination from Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi has given his thoughts on the club getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.

Speaking to Telefoot, Hakimi described how he was still in disbelief that PSG were no longer in the Champions League. He said:

"Honestly, it’s hard to digest. Also, in recent days, seeing the Champions League matches and realizing that we are eliminated. We had qualities. We were not far from passing. The truth is, I can’t explain it to myself. Even today, when I think about it, I don’t understand how we could have been eliminated and in this way."

"It's not an easy season, our goal was to go as far as possible in the Champions League and try to win it. It is the first season, there are a lot of new players and I needed a moment of adaptation. Especially to understand how everyone plays."

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Spanish giants Real Madrid, despite taking a 1-0 lead into the second-leg and going 2-0 up in the tie. The loss lead to the club's supporters turning on the players, with the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi getting booed and jeered in the games they've played since getting knocked out.

Hakimi sympathized with the supporters and said that he understands why they would react in such a way. He said:

"It’s a bit hard for me, and I understand the fans who are sad and upset because we are too. In football, the little details make the difference. These small details will have to be corrected to go as far as possible next year. This is what will make you a champion one day."

PSG will only be winning the Ligue 1 title this season, as they sit at the top of the league, 15 points clear of Marseille in 2nd, with six games left to play. Mauricio Pochettino's side will face Angers in midweek, before hosting Lens at the weekend.

"It's your job" - Hakimi on the pressure of playing for PSG

Hakimi in action for PSG

Ahead of PSG's game against Marseille at the weekend, Hakimi was asked if the players were not able to handle the weight of expectations at the club. He said:

"No the pressure there is not to be. We have responsibilities by wearing the Paris jersey because it's a big club! A club that demands a lot of standards. You have to have the courage to wear this jersey and to be able to play with the best because it's your job, your passion. Personally, it's my passion and I enjoy what we do, what I have today."

The French giants went onto beat Marseille 2-1 thanks to goals from Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, which has all but crowned them as Ligue 1 champions.

