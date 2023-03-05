"I can’t give any more details" - MLS chief backs Inter Miami's plan to sign Lionel Messi 

Major League Soccer (MLS) commissioner Don Garber has said that any deal by Inter Miami to sign Lionel Messi could be similar to David Bechkam's contract at LA Galaxy. The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to the United States once his PSG contract expires at the end of the season.

Beckham's contract with MLS saw him negotiate a deal that made his eligible to buy a franchise for just $25 million after he retired. The deal worked wonders for the Englishman, as he got Inter Miami, which is worth just under $600 million now.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC Lionel Messi’s potential move to Miami

Rising expansion fees & potential cities

Promotion, relegation & more



MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks exclusively to @MLSist



theathletic.com/4273822/?sourc… Lionel Messi’s potential move to MiamiRising expansion fees & potential citiesPromotion, relegation & moreMLS commissioner Don Garber speaks exclusively to @PaulTenorio 🇺🇸 Lionel Messi’s potential move to Miami📈 Rising expansion fees & potential cities⬆️ Promotion, relegation & more MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks exclusively to @PaulTenorio & @MLSisttheathletic.com/4273822/?sourc…

Speaking to The Athletic, the MLS commissioner said that Messi would get a similar deal. He added that the league would do all they can to lure the Argentine to Inter Miami:

"You're dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game. So when there are rumours of him connected to Miami, that's great. And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS, it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down."

He added:

"I can't give any more details than that because we don't have them. Teams have the flexibility to do unique things. MLS is a single entity."

Inter Miami keen on signing Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF manager Phil Neville has confirmed that the club will do their best to bring in Lionel Messi. He said that the move would be 'life changing' for football in America, as things would move to a new level.

Neville told The Athletic:

"I think it goes bigger than Inter Miami. I think it's in MLS. It's big for the MLS. I think this would be probably the biggest signing ever in American sports.

"Life will change. Things will be different. The trees might have to be bigger around the training ground. The security might have to be tighter. The walk that the players have today over to that stadium, that might have to be different. The travel might be different. The hotels we stay in might have to be different. But really that might be what we're aspiring to be like anyways. It's exciting, but I think it'd be a massive challenge."

Lionel Messi has offers from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian side too, should he decide to leave PSG. The Ligue1 leaders have an option to extend his current deal by another season and are also in talks with the Argentinian over a new contract.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes