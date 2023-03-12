"I can’t ignore it" - Erik ten Hag wary about a major flaw in Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he cannot ignore a major flaw in goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spanish shot-stopper has come in for criticism recently for his performance between the sticks.

De Gea was especially poor in Manchester United's recent 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League. He gifted the Spanish side a golden opportunity to score and was also nervous about his passing.

He has long been known as a goalkeeper who isn't good with the feet and many pundits have argued whether he fits Ten Hag's philosophy.

The Dutch tactician was quizzed about the goalkeeper's subpar performance against Real Betis, in reply to which he said:

“From today I can’t ignore it, but I think we have seen many games he did really well. I don’t know what the reason today was."

Faz @planetfaz

🏾 Managed to get this clip of Ten Hag & De Gea speaking at full time whistle Vs Real Betis. What do you think he said to DDG?

He added that the wind and a change in the ball for the European competition could have affected his performance. Ten Hag also acknowledged that De Gea has improved this season.

"There was a lot of wind, a different ball, probably he had some problems with that, but I know we can deal with it and he will do better Sunday."

He added:

“We work on [his kicking] but David is working on that. But I think we have seen in this season that he is improving and he will keep improving, I’m sure.”

The goalkeeper's Manchester United contract expires this summer but the club has the option of extending it by another year. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will sign a new goalkeeper this summer or continue to put faith in the seasoned campaigner.

Faz @planetfaz Ten Hag visibly unhappy with De Gea's distribution + Malacia & Garnacho's position. This lead to us giving away possession.

Manchester United return to Premier League action after Liverpool debacle

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side was obliterated by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, March 5. The visitors lost 7-0, their heaviest defeat in the fixture.

They, however, responded well to the defeat, getting the better of Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.

They will now welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Sunday, March 12.

