“I can’t imagine how incredible it will feel” – Marcus Thuram makes honest admission on wearing Ronaldo Nazario’s shirt at Inter

Marcus Thuram recently completed a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan and will wear Ronaldo Nazario's iconic number 9 shirt at the club. Thuram opened up on what it means for him to wear the Brazilian's shirt.

Thuram's father, the legendary Lilian Thuram, also played in Serie A during his career. Speaking about what advice he got, Marcus said (via Sempre Inter):

“I’m really happy to be here, I used to watch Serie A when I was little, and I saw lots of world-class players. Coming to Serie A is like coming home for me.”

He added:

"The Italian league has changed a lot since my dad played here. But he gave me a lot of advice, as a father. He told me to play with joy, take advantage of the moment, and enjoy every minute of it, because my dream has come true. I hope that I can score a lot of goals in this shirt, and win many trophies.”

Further speaking about wearing Ronaldo's number 9 shirt, Thuram said:

“It’s a dream to wear the same shirt as him, and to play in the same stadium. I can’t imagine how incredible it will feel to be in the stadium with all the fans there.”

Ronaldo made 99 appearances for the Serie A club during his career, scoring 59 goals and providing 10 assists. Thuram, meanwhile, was a key player for Borussia Monchengladbach this past season. He scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 32 matches across competitions for the Bundesliga club. Whether he can continue his goalscoring exploits in Italy remains to be seen.

When Roy Keane snubbed Ronaldo a handshake

Manchester United played Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on March 1999. The game between the two European giants ended in a 1-1 draw at the San Siro.

However, Roy Keane produced an iconic moment before the game. As the two teams were exchanging handshakes before the kick-off, Ronaldo and Diego Simeone were adjusting their socks.

Keane completely ignored the pair and walked forward. While some might see the gesture as disrespectful, it was perhaps a sign of Keane's mindset ahead of such a crucial match.

