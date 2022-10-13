"I can’t imagine" - Michael Owen urges Jurgen Klopp to start Liverpool star against Manchester City

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has urged manager Jurgen Klopp to start Roberto Firmino against Manchester City on Sunday (October 16) in the Premier League.

The Reds go into the match against the Cityzens on the back of a massive 7-1 UEFA Champions League win against Rangers on October 12. Firmino turned the tide in Liverpool's favor after Scott Arfield's opening goal for Rangers in the first half.

The Brazil international scored a goal on either side of the half-time whistle before setting up Darwin Nunez with a 'rabona' assist in the 61st minute. From there, it was the Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota show, with the latter assisting all three of Salah's goals after the duo came on as second-half substitutes.

Firmino's display against the Scottish side was consistent with the way he has started this season. The former Hoffenheim playmaker has scored eight goals and assisted four times in 12 games across competitions for the Reds.

After the game, Owen claimed that it was hard to imagine Firmino not featuring against Manchester City this weekend. He said on BT Sport (h/t Daily Mail):

"I can’t imagine he’s not playing. He’s had such a good season and is in such good form that I don’t think Jurgen Klopp can leave him out at the weekend."

Many expected Firmino's influence to diminish following the arrival of Darwin Nunez at Anfield for a fee that could rise up to €100 million this summer. However, the Brazilian has shown time and again this season that he remains a central figure in Klopp's team.

Selection dilemma for Klopp for Liverpool's clash against Manchester City

Klopp has four in-form forwards that he will have to pick and choose from ahead of Manchester City's visit at the weekend.

Nunez, Firmino, Jota, and Salah will all be in contention to start after Luis Diaz's long-term injury that has ruled him out until mid-December. Instead of starting with a front three, the German tactician could revert to a 4-2-3-1.

The Reds deployed that system in their 2-0 win at Anfield earlier this month as Klopp aimed to keep Liverpool 'unpredictable'. This could mean Firmino starting just behind Nunez, who will then be expected to lead the line.

Klopp came up against manager Pep Guardiola in the Community Shield, the season's curtain raiser, at Wembley. There, he opted to go with a 4-3-3 formation and played Firmino for 59 minutes before subbing him for Nunez.

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners and lifted the first silverware on offer in the ongoing campaign.

