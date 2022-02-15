“I can’t imagine for a moment” – Lewandowski responds after being asked whether Haaland and Mbappe can dominate football like Messi and Ronaldo

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has claimed he cannot imagine Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland dominating football the same way as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Speaking to France Football, Lewandowski said:

"They have the ability, that's for sure, but who knows if in the next two or three years other young strikers won't reveal themselves and catch up with them. I can't imagine for a moment that they will dominate international football like they do, (like) Messi and Ronaldo have done over the last 12 years"

Haaland has emerged as a bonafide generational talent in recent seasons while Mbappe has been considered one for quite some time.

Haaland has scored 80 goals and made 21 assists in just 79 games for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions. Meanwhile, Mbappe has scored 153 goals and made 77 in 202 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions.

Both have maintained a remarkable trajectory that is arguably even better than that of Ronaldo and Messi. But Lewandowski still cannot imagine the two dominating world football the same way as the legendary duo. They have won a staggering 12 Ballon d'Ors between them and are simply the best of all time.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to be successors to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

The new rivalry appears to have all the ingredients to be just as fierce as the one Ronaldo and Messi shared during their La Liga days. The Portuguese evolved into a truly phenomenal goalscorer at Real Madrid, becoming their all-time top scorer with 450 goals. Meanwhile, the Argentine managed to mesmerize at Barcelona while doing more than keeping up with his rival in terms of numbers.

Messi spent more time in Spain and left with 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League titles. Ronaldo spent nine seasons at Madrid but won the Champions League four times, including a hat-trick of titles.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Is Dusan Vlahovic in the same conversation as Haaland and Mbappe? 🧐 Is Dusan Vlahovic in the same conversation as Haaland and Mbappe? 🧐 https://t.co/1jMnLtXwgB

Haaland and Mbappe are two very different types of players, just like the legendary duo.

The Frenchman relies on speed, technical brilliance and the ability to beat players to score and create goals and can play across attack. The Norwegian is what the modern striker has threatened to become in the past couple of decades. He has the pace, finishing ability and brute strength to create and score goals on a regular basis.

The former is largely expected to turn up at Real Madrid next season while the Norwegian has been linked with a move to Barcelona. The two players can easily spearhead the El Clasico rivalry for many years to come it these moves do come true.

