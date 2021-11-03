“I can’t imagine Ole changing shape now” - Former Manchester United star says summer signing could suffer from Solskjaer’s formation change

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to change the formation will affect one player more than anyone.

After losing 5-0 to Liverpool, Solskjaer was under massive pressure to change the dynamic with respect to his tactics. The Norwegian responded with a three-at-the-back system against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. That worked well against an out-of-form Spurs side.

Solskjaer paired Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, who combined well at times and seemed to have some sort of an understanding. When asked who could be most affected by the change in formation at Manchester United, Chadwick said:

“It’s an interesting question … the situation as it is now, Ole has to find a way of winning games, rather than keeping people happy. He has to pick players to suit the good of the team, and we’ve seen that high press doesn’t really work, and teams cut through them too easily. With Ronaldo and Cavani up top, and Rashford and Greenwood as options there too, players are going to have to miss out."

Chadwick said that the formation change means summer signing Jadon Sancho, who showed his versatility at Borussia Dortmund, could struggle to fit in. He said:

“Unfortunately this is a crisis period since the Liverpool game and that means Sancho, who has shown he can play different roles at Borussia Dortmund, is going to struggle to get into the team, whether it’s out wide or instead of Bruno Fernandes in the central position.

Chadwick added that United are unlikely to revert to four at the back against Manchester City. That's because the reigning Premier League champions have the personnel to exploit the spaces better than any other team in the English top flight.

“I can’t imagine Ole is going to change the shape now – he can’t afford to play four at the back against Manchester City and leave those spaces that they’ll exploit probably more so than any other club in the Premier League,” he added.

Jadon Sancho could find playing time difficult to come by at Manchester United

Although Jadon Sancho is one of the most talented players in the United roster, he has failed to leave make a mark thus far. Sancho has featured seven times in the Premier League, three of which have been starts. Yet he has failed to muster a goal or assist.

Although he tends to have slow starts, his form for United so far has been worrying. The longer he is snubbed by Solskjaer, the harder it will get for him to play more minutes this season.

Perhaps a full preseason for Manchester United next summer might help him. As things stand, things are not looking good for the attacker.

