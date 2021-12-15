“I can’t imagine the team without you” - Xavi reveals what Pep Guardiola told him after landing Barcelona job in 2008

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has revealed what Pep Guardiola told him upon becoming the club's first-team manager back in 2008. Guardiola viewed Xavi as an irreplaceable member in the Blaugrana line-up.

Speaking to The Coaches' Voice, the current Barcelona boss revealed that he had doubts about his future when Guardiola arrived at the Nou Camp. Xavi said:

"At that time, I had doubts about my future at Barcelona. Months earlier, I had heard rumours that Txiki Begiristain – the team’s then sporting director – didn’t want me in the team. He was looking for a sale."

The 41-year-old had just returned to Barcelona for pre-season after being named the Player of the Tournament in Spain's Euro 2008 triumph. Xavi recounted his first conversation with Guardiola, saying:

"I arrived for pre-season after a fantastic European Championship, at which I was named Player of the Tournament. In that first conversation with Pep, I asked him how he saw my place in the team. Was he going to give me a relevant role or not? His answer was very direct, and very personal. 'I can’t imagine the team without you.' That was it for me."

The Barcelona legend added:

"From then on, my head was focused on Barça. I never wanted to leave Barcelona anyway, but even less so after Pep’s words. I was 100 per cent convinced. Just as Pep was convinced of the changes he made to the team."

Xavi went on to play 208 times under Guardiola between 2008 and 2012, scoring 36 goals and laying out 82 assists. The duo also won every possible club trophy in that period including La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Xavi will hope to emulate Pep Guardiola's stint as Barcelona manager

Xavi Hernandez's much-anticipated return to Barcelona as manager became a reality in November this year. Since returning to his boyhood club, Xavi has overseen six matches in charge of the Blaugrana. The club have picked up two wins, two draws and two losses in these games.

While some have praised the noticeable differences in Barcelona's playing style under Xavi, the team is yet to begin churning out results. The Catalans are currently eighth in La Liga, an almost insurmountable 18 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona have also crashed out of the Champions League and dropped into the UEFA Europa League for the first time in almost two decades. All of this has contributed to Xavi receiving plenty of criticism over the last few weeks.

The Spaniard will definitely want to emulate Pep Guardiola's success at the helm of Barcelona, but has shown an awareness of the club's current reality. Xavi's team are nowhere near the one Guardiola inherited and distinctly lack quality in key areas.

It will likely take at least a couple of years and some smart transfer decisions before Xavi's Barcelona can be compared against Guardiola's all-conquering side.

Edited by Diptanil Roy