“I can’t imagine myself without you” - PSG superstar Neymar apologises after cheating on pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi 

Neymar has issued a public apology after cheating on his partner, Bruna Biancardi. He has stated that he cannot imagine his life without her and has already spoken to her.

Neymar and Bruna are expecting their first child this year and announced their pregnancy earlier this summer. The two have been together for a few months and had a 'wavering' start to the relationship, as per the Brazilian footballer.

Taking to Instagram, Neymar has now publically apologized after the texts were posted on Instagram. He wrote:

"I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends."

The PSG star added:

"All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family. This reached its intimacy in such a special moment as motherhood, continues the player. Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public."

He concluded:

"I can't imagine myself without you. I don't know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will prevail, our love for each other will strengthen us."

Neymar accused of cheating by Brazilian blogger

Neymar has been accused of cheating on his partner by Fernanda Campos. She has stated that the two have been texting since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but she had no clue that he was in a relationship.

Fernanda added that they got together in São Paulo to celebrate the Brazilian Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on June 12. They had an intimate moment and she reported it to a Brazilian site, Metrópoles.

The report adds that the PSG star tried his best to contact her but she rejected his calls. He then accused her of using him for fame and ended the conversation for good.

