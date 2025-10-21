“I can’t make a mistake here” - Pedri picks qualities he would choose from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he builds perfect footballer

  • home icon
By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 21, 2025 06:16 GMT
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has built his perfect footballer, with football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both making the cut. At just 22 years of age, Pedri is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and is often compared with some of the game's greatest players in his position.

In a recent segment on France Football, Pedri was asked to build his ultimate footballer by choosing different abilities from a list of top players. The first attribute mentioned was right foot, and without hesitation, Pedri picked Neymar. Left foot was mentioned next, and Pedri immediately mentioned Messi, saying:

“Leo, (smiles). I can’t make a mistake here.”

The Spaniard turned to another Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez, for passing. However, when it came to shooting, Pedri chose Messi’s archrival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Interestingly, for dribbling, Pedri initially wanted to choose Neymar but changed his pick to Lamine Yamal. Carles Puyol got the spot for defensive ability, while Ronald Araujo was Pedri’s pick for aerial duels. Speed was entrusted to Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, while Andres Iniesta got the nod for football intelligence.

When Pedri chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Before Pedri’s ultimate footballer segment, the midfielder had joined the host of players who have weighed in on the greatest of all time (GOAT) debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In 2022, while speaking about his football ambitions, Pedri picked Messi over Ronaldo, insisting that the Argentine icon is a ‘more complete player.’ He said (via FourFourTwo):

“Cristiano is an amazing player. It is a total show watching him scoring goals. But for me Messi is more complete, a player who gives you all. For me, I stay with Leo Messi.”

Fast forward to 2024; in an interview with The Residency, Pedri reiterated his stance. The Spaniard acknowledged Ronaldo’s legacy in the game but once again threw his support behind Messi. When asked for his take on the long-running GOAT discussion, he said:

“Messi, without a doubt. But Cristiano is a great player as well.”

Despite being in the twilight of their careers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still continue to dominate the headlines as they keep on achieving new feats. Ronaldo recently became the first player to reach 800 career club goals, while Messi is just one assist away from becoming the first player to register 400 assists. The former currently plays for Al-Nassr while the later plies his trade with Inter Miami

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
