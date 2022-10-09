“I can’t put it into words” – Armando Broja describes "surreal moment" of scoring first Chelsea goal as "unreal" after win over Wolves

Chelsea striker Armando Broja bagged his first goal for the club after netting against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 3-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday (8 October).

Broja scored a stunner for his side in the 89th minute. After receiving a pass from Mateo Kovacic, the Albanian drove in a powerful shot to beat Jose Sa from just inside the penalty area.

While there was an early scare with the offside flag being raised, the VAR check confirmed the goal. Here's how Broja reacted to the strike after the game (via mirror.co.uk):

"It’s always a wait when they check for a possible offside. I was keeping my fingers crossed but I thought I had timed my run well. Thanks to the fans for the support. It’s unreal. I’ve been waiting for my first goal. It’s a surreal moment. I can’t put it into words.

"Onto Tuesday now. It was a good performance. Everyone knows at one of the biggest clubs in the world there will be competition. It helps us all develop as players. We have a big squad, everyone is needed at all times."

Graham Potter's side now sit in fourth spot in the Premier League table. They have managed to pick up 16 points from their first eight league games of the season.

Armando Broja scored his first goal for the club in his 10th appearance for Chelsea. He was away on loan at Southampton last season. The striker managed to score nine goals and provide one assist in 38 games for the Saints.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to Armando Broja's goal

Chelsea coach Graham Potter acknowledged that the goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers was an important one for Armando Broja as this was the first time he scored for the club.

Here's what the English tactician said to the media after the game (via football.london):

"It is. I think it's his first. He is going to have an impact off the bench, and you can see what he brings to the team. He is having to be patient, but he is working hard in training, and I think that goal was a big one for him."

