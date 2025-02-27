"I can’t remember the last time they allowed four goals like this" - Rivaldo sends warning to Barcelona after 4-4 Atletico draw 

Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo has warned the club that they cannot afford to be open at the back after the recent draw against Atletico Madrid. The Catalans locked horns with Los Rojiblancos in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg earlier this week at home.

Hansi Flick's team went from 0-2 down to 4-2 up by the 74th minute, before shipping in two late goals, and ending the match 4-4. It was the third time that Barcelona conceded four goals under the German manager this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT via Barca Universal, Rivaldo insisted that his former side have to be better at the back if they want to win silverware.

“Luckily, the team managed to score four goals against Atletico, but conceding four is worrying. Barcelona are playing well, but I can’t remember the last time they allowed four goals like this. It’s crucial to make sure these mistakes don’t happen again in the coming matches, which will be decisive for the season’s success,” said Rivaldo.

He continued:

“Everyone loves high-scoring matches, but when you see so many goals, it’s usually because of defensive mistakes. A game at this level features some of the world’s most creative players, but a 4-4 result is surprising. Luckily for both teams, it ended in a draw.”

He concluded:

“They must pay more attention. Flick must correct these defensive mistakes if he wants to win titles this season.”

The Catalans face Atletico Madrid in the second leg at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on April 2.

How many goals have Barcelona conceded this season?

Hansi Flick

Barcelona have conceded 45 goals from 39 games across competitions this season. The Spanish giants have let in 25 goals in 25 games in LaLiga, but are sitting at the top of the league table.

The Catalans have also conceded 13 goals in eight games in the Champions League this season, although they did finish second in the league table. They have secured automatic passage to the knockouts, where they face Benfica next week.

While the defence has faltered at times, Barcelona have been irresistible in attack since Hansi Flick's arrival. The LaLiga giants have scored 120 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season, winning 28 games and losing six.

Robert Lewandowski has chipped in with 33 goals from 36 games, while Raphinha has registered 24 goals and 18 assists from 38 games. Lamine Yamal has scored 11 times and set up 17 more from 34 games across competitions.

