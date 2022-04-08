“I can’t remember playing them when it’s been boring” – Kevin De Bruyne opens up on Manchester City’s ‘entertaining’ rivalry with Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes he has never played in a "boring" encounter against rivals Liverpool.

The two sides have shared the last four Premier League titles, with City winning three and the Reds triumphing once. They are involved in an extremely close battle for the trophy once again this season. The Cityzens currently sit atop the standings but are just one point clear of Jurgen Klopp's side with eight games left.

Manchester City and Liverpool will face each other in what could be a potential title decider on Sunday (10 April) at the Etihad Stadium. Victory for the hosts will see them extend their lead to four points. The visitors, meanwhile, will leapfrog City to the summit and take a two-point lead if they come out on top.

Manchester City @ManCity The tale of the two teams! The tale of the two teams! 🔵📊🔴

Speaking ahead of the game to Metro, De Bruyne was asked what he thought about the Reds. The Belgian praised them and went on to speak about the competition between the two clubs:

"I think they’re great. I feel like here are two teams fighting each other so much and both know what it takes to keep pushing and pushing and we are the only teams to have done that for the last five years."

De Bruyne added that he couldn't remember a boring game from the recent encounters between his club and Liverpool, stating:

"I like the big matches. It’s two fully attacking teams and our games this season have been entertaining. I can’t remember playing them when it’s been boring."

He added that he values his efforts more than anything, regardless of the end result, saying:

"In my way of thinking, if I tried everything I could to win it and it didn’t happen, it’s okay. Sometimes it happens and sometimes it’s not possible."

De Bruyne has played 35 matches across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this term, netting 13 goals and laying out eight assists.

Manchester City and Liverpool are in good form heading into their meeting on 10 April

Both Manchester City and Liverpool come into their clash at the Etihad in good nick.

Guardiola's troops are currently unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions after their 3-2 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on 19 February.

The Reds, on the other hand, are on a five-match winning streak across all competitions. The run extends to 10 if only Premier League matches are taken into account.

Liverpool FC @LFC 🗣 "A very important game, I’m really looking forward to it, one of the biggest challenges you can face in football, but that’s really nice, that’s why you do these kinds of things." 🗣 "A very important game, I’m really looking forward to it, one of the biggest challenges you can face in football, but that’s really nice, that’s why you do these kinds of things."

Both teams also won the first leg of their respective UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clashes in midweek. While Manchester City ground out a 1-0 home win against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool won 3-1 away to SL Benfica.

It promises to be an enticing contest between two brilliant sides on Sunday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee