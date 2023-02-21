“I can’t say anything” – Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric addresses rumors about his future

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric remains tight-lipped over his future with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The Croatian has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for 11 years, making over 460 appearances for the club since joining from Tottenham Hotspur.

This season has been somewhat of a difficult one for Modric, 37, who returned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup fatigued. He has featured 31 times across competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Speculation has grown over his future amid his contract expiration date arriving in June. He is reluctant to confirm that he will be extending his stay at Real Madrid, saying (via MadridXtra):

"Contract renewal? I'm calm. I can't say anything because I have not talked to the club yet, like last season. Of course I want to stay but because I deserve it, not because I'm Luka Modrić."

Modric has become a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, lifting the UEFA Champions League five times as well as the La Liga title three times. He claims that his love for the club will not change if he does depart:

"Whatever happens regarding my future, my relationship with Real Madrid will never change. This is the club of my life."

The Croatian concluded by insisting that Madrid reward him with a new contract because he deserves it:

"I want the club to renew my contract because I deserve it and not because of my history."

The midfielder is likely to feature in Madrid's next fixture on Tuesday (February 21). They face Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Real Madrid's Modric hoped Lionel Messi would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Real Madrid man wanted Messi to win the World Cup.

Real Madrid midfielder Modric missed out on winning the FIFA World Cup with Croatia at the end of last year. Vatreni's hopes of claiming an unlikely triumph were ended by Argentina in the semi-finals courtesy of a 3-0 defeat. Lionel Messi scored the opener from the penalty spot before Julian Alvarez added a brace.

Messi claimed his first FIFA World Cup, much to the delight of fans across the globe. Los Blancos' veteran midfielder wanted to see the PSG attacker lift the trophy. He told Ole after the loss to La Abiceleste:

“I hope Lionel Messi wins this World Cup, he's the best player in history and he deserves it."

Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven appearances during the tournament in Qatar. Many reckon the Argentine claiming the World Cup has ended the debate over which of himself and Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest.

