"I can’t see that changing" - Mark Lawrenson makes scoreline prediction for Fulham vs Arsenal

Pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal will defeat Fulham when the two sides meet at Craven Cottage on Sunday (December 31).

The Gunners are looking to bounce back after their 0-2 defeat against West Ham United on Thursday (December 28). Mikel Arteta's men dominated proceedings, keeping 75% possession and managing 30 attempts, out of which eight found the target.

Arsenal also recorded 77 touches in the Hammers penalty area, the highest ever registered in the Premier League for a side failing to score since Opta records began in 2008. Predicting a 2-0 scoreline in favor of the Gunners, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Fulham have been struggling lately and I can’t see that changing here. Arsenal are playing later in the week but I just don’t fancy Fulham."

Meanwhile, the Cottagers have not won any of their last four fixtures across competitions. Most recently, they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Boxing Day (December 26).

Currently, Fulham are placed 13th in the Premier League standings with 21 points. On the other hand, Arteta's side are second, with 40 points, two behind leaders Liverpool after 19 matches.

Despite dominating West Ham on Thursday, the north Londoners were unable to add to the 36 goals they've bagged this season. It's the fewest strikes recorded for a side in the top five.

Arsenal legend critical of Gabriel Jesus' performance in West Ham defeat

Gabriel Jesus (via Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was critical of Gabriel Jesus' performance in the 0-2 loss to West Ham United. The Brazilian attacker has struggled in front of goal this season, having scored just three in the Premier League from 14 matches.

In the game on Thursday, Jesus attempted three shots, only one of which worked the opposition goalkeeper. Addressing the former Manchester City striker's performance, Henry told Amazon Prime (via Football 365):

"Gabriel Jesus could have scored two or three. He didn’t. But you have to give credit to West Ham. Not conceding at the Emirates is something amazing."

However, Jesus managed an impressive 92% passing accuracy, drew four fouls, made four key passes, and won six of his seven ground duels. Since his reported £45 million move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, the 26-year-old has scored 18 goals in 53 appearances.

Expect the striker to start Arsenal's upcoming fixture against Fulham.