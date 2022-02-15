“I can’t see it” - Paul Ince makes bold transfer claim about Manchester United superstar 

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has made a bold claim regarding the club's French midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba, 28, has had a mixed time at United since rejoining the club in 2016 from Juventus in a club-record £85 million move. His agent Mino Raiola has constantly stirred up rumours regarding the Frenchman's future at the club.

During his second spell at United, Pogba hasn't reached the heights expected of him, failing to inspire them to the Premier League title.

Ince believes the player could depart this summer once his contract with the club runs out. He has suggested that the Premier League giants could target Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as Pogba's replacement. Ince told the Mirror in this regard:

“They need to get someone like Bissouma because the midfield needs to change.”

He added:

“Is Pogba going to stay? I can’t see it, but it’s not just about two midfield players.”

Manchester United have tried Fred and Scott McTominay as a midfield duo recently. However, the pair has failed to produce the desired performances and impact across competitions.

Ince touched on the duo's lack of success, saying:

“Fred’s not the answer, McTominay is one of those who’s a good player but would be better with someone like Bissouma next to him."

Is Bissouma the answer to Manchester United's midfield woes?

Bissouma has been in fine form this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed a hugely successful spell under Graham Potter, and one of their key players has been Bissouma.

The Mali international, whose contract with the Seagulls runs till 2023, has been a mainstay in Potter's side. The midfielder has amassed 15 appearances for Brighton this season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Graham Potter has hinted it would be difficult for Brighton to keep Yves Bissouma if there was interest from clubs in the Champions League Graham Potter has hinted it would be difficult for Brighton to keep Yves Bissouma if there was interest from clubs in the Champions League 💰 https://t.co/ovUx0u3i6Y

His future at the Premier League club has been under constant speculation. with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool all holding an interest in the 25-year-old. However, it is Manchester United who would perhaps benefit from Bissouma's attributes.

The towering midfielder is a powerful and pacy asset in Brighton's midfield, and is hugely important in the side's transition. His defensive prowess is an enticing option for United, with the midfielder ranking second for most tackles in the Premier League last season.

His ability to snuff out of danger could bode well for Manchester United, who are in desperate need of a midfielder who can dominate in the middle of the park. Pogba, despite his obvious talents, has never been known for his defensive prowess.

Bissouma possesses both attacking and defensive credentials that could have a huge impact on the Red Devils' performances.

