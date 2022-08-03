“I can’t see them doing that” - Didi Hamann pinpoints ‘biggest issue’ at Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed the lack of an attacking midfielder could be an issue for Jurgen Klopp this season. He believes they will score very few goals from midfield, which will hurt in the long run.

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez this summer as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who left for Bayern Munich. Klopp appears happy with the the squad as the Reds are yet to be hotly linked with more players this summer.

While speaking with Genting Casino , Hamann claimed the issue for the Reds this season will be scoring goals from midfield. He also feels that the Reds will suffer the loss of Mane.

The former German player said:

"The biggest issue with L'pool is the lack of an attacking midfielder. They need to find a few goals from midfield but the way they're set up now I can't see them doing that."

He added:

"Fans shouldn't be worried about L'pool's pre-season form. RB Salzburg have already started their season so in terms of fitness they're two or three weeks ahead of L'pool and Jurgen Klopp made a lot of changes so I wouldn't read too much into that result."

Hamann further noted:

"It remains to be seen how the dynamics of the team change because Darwin Nunez is a different player to Roberto Firmino who made the centre-forward position his own for the last few years. And then in Sadio Mane, L'pool lost a player who averaged over 20 goals and ten or 15 assists per season and we need to see if Luis Diaz can do that."

He also said:

"He had a good start to his L'pool career but whether he can do it year in, year out remains to be seen."

Liverpool aiming to challenge for the Premier League title again

Liverpool came close to winning the quadraple last season after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup final.

However, they lost the Premier League title to Manchester City and the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

