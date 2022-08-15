“I can’t see that, to be honest” - Klopp rules out two-horse Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out another two-horse Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

The two north west rivals have been locked in a battle for top spot in three of the last four seasons. Manchester City have come out on top on the final day of two of those campaigns (2018-19 and 2021-22).

Second-placed Liverpool finished a massive 18 points above third-placed Chelsea while champions Manchester City finished one point further above.

However, Klopp believes it could be a more level playing field this time, despite the two being overwhelming favorites for the title once again.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool boss also mentioned Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as potential contenders this term.

The German boss acknowledged the importance of striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City, as he said:

"We won against City (in the Community Shield) and everyone was asking 'will (Erling) Haaland score?' It's not so important if he can go to whatever level with Manchester City, it's more important that we can reach the same level and then go from there like the last few years, and try to improve. And that's what we are working on really."

Klopp admitted that while he'd be happy to just fight Manchester City for the title, he believes it won't be a two-horse race this time. He said:

"I saw a lot of things in the City game where this was obvious for me and which felt really good. I would be happy if it's a two-horse race and that we just have to be concerned about City but I can't see that to be honest."

He added:

"Tottenham look really settled with (Antonio) Conte in there and will be really tough to play against. Arsenal look ready too, but the season is so young."

Jurgen Klopp hits back at critics of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez, 23, arrived at Liverpool earlier this summer on a club-record deal of £85 million following a sensational season at Benfica. He scored 34 goals in 41 matches for the Portuguese side in all competitions last season.

Nunez endured a difficult pre-season even though he scored four goals in 45 minutes against RB Leipzig. However, the Uruguayan scored in the Community Shield victory against Manchester City and netted in Liverpool's opening league game against Fulham as well.

Klopp told Sky Sports that he doesn't understand why people are ready to write off the Uruguayan international, as he explained:

"Five weeks ago, when we started pre-season and he had his first game and it didn't look great from the outside world. Not for us, but it's crazy how quick we judge people, wow!"

He added:

"Imagine if somebody did that to us and said, 'First day of work, it didn't work out. Go home, we never want to see you again! And you don't get a second chance by the way' - we would have all been long gone! No chance."

Klopp claimed that people now recognise Nunez's ability as he concluded:

"Everybody can now see, 'Ah he's a proper striker' - so good for us and good for him. He's a handful and is a different type to what we had. He's very lively and very energetic."

