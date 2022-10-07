“I can’t see them winning here, either” – Chris Sutton makes his prediction for Chelsea vs Wolves

BBC pundit Chris Sutton recently shared his prediction for the upcoming Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 8.

The Blues currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 13 points from seven games. They have started to find their feet under Graham Potter. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager got his first win as the manager of the club against Crystal Palace.

Potter's side also secured a comfortable home win against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. They defeated the defending Italian champions by a margin of 3-0 on Wednesday (October 5).

Wolves, meanwhile, are in the 18th spot with just six points on the board from eight games. They parted ways with Bruno Lage as well after a dismal start to the campaign.

All things considered, Sutton sees Potter's team claiming an easy win as he predicted a 2-0 scoreline. Here's what he wrote for the BBC:

"It was a bit harsh for Wolves to sack Bruno Lage so early in the season. They had issues scoring goals, of course, but it is not his fault that their strikers got injured. They are managerless at the moment and I can't see them winning here, either."

Sutton added:

"Chelsea are finding their feet under Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started scoring, so they should take the points pretty comfortably."

Chelsea boss Graham Potter gave his assessment of win against AC Milan

Graham Potter was very happy with his team's performance as Chelsea crushed AC Milan by a margin of 3-0. When asked by the media after the game on whether his team is different than that of former manager Thomas Tuchel's, the English tactician replied (via football.london):

"I have to say yes. We've just been working hard. It's as simple as that. The players have responded well. I've been impressed with how open, honest, and responsible they are. I think they knew the level had dropped a little bit, and when you do that at this level, you can be punished."

Potter added:

"So it's a credit to the players that they've tried to take on the things we've spoken about, and it's just the start for us today. I'm part of the team, I guess, but it's the players that go out there, the players that do it. My job is just to remind them they can play at the level they showed today. That should be the minimum for us today."

