“I can’t stand it” - Jamie Carragher shares what he didn’t like about Garnacho as winger attended Fulham game before transfer confirmation

Jamie Carragher has taken aim at Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho. He said that he didn't like the winger being on his phone while he attended the Fulham clash.
The Blues completed the signing of Garnacho from Manchester United for a reported fee of £40 million. However, before the move was confirmed, the Argentine was in attendance for their Premier League clash against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on August 30. He was seen using his phone at times during the game.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticized Garnacho for it, saying (via Chelsea FC Online):
“I’m not a fan of Garnacho. Do you know what I didn’t like? Did you see the game yesterday, when they cut to the crowd and they were on their phones when the game is on. It’s not just him, lots of people do it. I can’t stand it. A miss for that, being on his phone when the game is on.”
Meanwhile, Chelsea ended up winning 2-0 against Fulham in a controversial game. Josh King's 21st-minute strike was ruled out by VAR for what was deemed a foul by Rodrigo Muniz on Tosin Adarabioyo.
Joao Pedro then scored in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time. The Blues then received a penalty in the 56th minute for a handball by Ryan Sessegnon. This was despite an arguable handball and foul by Pedro and Moises Caicedo, respectively, in the buildup. Regardless, Enzo Fernandez converted the penalty.
Ben Foster slams Alejandro Garnacho for behavior in Chelsea vs Fulham
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has also criticised the winger for being on his phone during the match. On his YouTube channel, Ben Foster - The Cycling GK, he said:
“I remember if ever you weren’t playing, right, and you’re watching the game, you make sure that you have eyes on the game and you watch the game and you are not seen messing about on your phone or whatever like that. Be professional, keep it professional.”
Regardless, Garnacho has joined Chelsea after a five-year stint with Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils' academy from Atletico Madrid's youth side in 2020. He made 144 senior appearances for United, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists.
However, the 21-year-old fell out of favor under head coach Ruben Amorim and was also left out of the squad multiple times last season. The Argentine hasn't made any appearance so far this season, with speculation about his future before his move.