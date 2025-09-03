“I can’t stand it” - Jamie Carragher shares what he didn’t like about Garnacho as winger attended Fulham game before transfer confirmation

Jamie Carragher has taken aim at Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho. He said that he didn't like the winger being on his phone while he attended the Fulham clash.

Ad

The Blues completed the signing of Garnacho from Manchester United for a reported fee of £40 million. However, before the move was confirmed, the Argentine was in attendance for their Premier League clash against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on August 30. He was seen using his phone at times during the game.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticized Garnacho for it, saying (via Chelsea FC Online):

“I’m not a fan of Garnacho. Do you know what I didn’t like? Did you see the game yesterday, when they cut to the crowd and they were on their phones when the game is on. It’s not just him, lots of people do it. I can’t stand it. A miss for that, being on his phone when the game is on.”

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Chelsea ended up winning 2-0 against Fulham in a controversial game. Josh King's 21st-minute strike was ruled out by VAR for what was deemed a foul by Rodrigo Muniz on Tosin Adarabioyo.

Joao Pedro then scored in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time. The Blues then received a penalty in the 56th minute for a handball by Ryan Sessegnon. This was despite an arguable handball and foul by Pedro and Moises Caicedo, respectively, in the buildup. Regardless, Enzo Fernandez converted the penalty.

Ad

Ben Foster slams Alejandro Garnacho for behavior in Chelsea vs Fulham

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has also criticised the winger for being on his phone during the match. On his YouTube channel, Ben Foster - The Cycling GK, he said:

“I remember if ever you weren’t playing, right, and you’re watching the game, you make sure that you have eyes on the game and you watch the game and you are not seen messing about on your phone or whatever like that. Be professional, keep it professional.”

Ad

Regardless, Garnacho has joined Chelsea after a five-year stint with Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils' academy from Atletico Madrid's youth side in 2020. He made 144 senior appearances for United, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists.

However, the 21-year-old fell out of favor under head coach Ruben Amorim and was also left out of the squad multiple times last season. The Argentine hasn't made any appearance so far this season, with speculation about his future before his move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More