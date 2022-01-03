“I can’t talk too much about it. It is very hot” - Romelu Lukaku's text message to Tim Howard after Chelsea row revealed

Romelu Lukaku's former Everton team-mate Tim Howard has revealed that the Belgian international has been texting him about the updates at Chelsea.

In recent messages shared between them, Lukaku confirmed there will be another meeting with the Chelsea board on Monday. The 28-year-old said that the situation is 'very hot' and he will talk more after the scheduled meeting.

Speaking to NBC Sport, Howard revealed a recent message from Romelu Lukaku:

"I can't talk too much about it. It is very hot. There is another meeting on Monday. I have another meeting on Monday, I can talk more after that,' Lukaku texted Howard

Romelu Lukaku has been in the news for the past week after his explosive interview with Sky Italia, expressing his desire to return to Inter Milan after speaking openly against Tuchel's system at Chelsea.

Further into the conversation with NBC Sports, Howard said:

''I think he's frustrated (at Chelsea), absolutely. 'The things happened at Inter, the way he left, the way he had to be sold for them to recoup some money for the club.''

"He didn't get an opportunity to speak to the and the way he wanted to and leave on his own terms. Even though when I spoke to him a few weeks ago, he spoke about unfinished business at Chelsea, I think that was also real, but I think it was a brave face to say 'I'm here now, I have to come back and hopefully win some trophies."

Thomas Tuchel benched Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea took on Liverpool at Stamford on Sunday which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku is 'not happy' with the reaction over his interview

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Romelu Lukaku is not happy with the public outrage over his interview with Sky Italia in which the Belgian international made some explosive revelations. Jones said the Belgian international believes the interview was blown out of proportion and is not as 'brutal' as it is made out to be.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

"He's been quite upset, I'm told, by the reaction to the story, the way it's all blown up. He didn't think it'd be quite as brutal as it has been."

Romelu Lukaku's presence in the Chelsea-Tottenham clash remains unclear. It is is being anticipated that the clarity over the squad will only be out after Lukaku's meeting with Tuchel on Monday.

