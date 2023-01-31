“I can’t understand this” – Ex-PSG captain questions club’s recruitment policy as he makes confident Messi, Mbappe and Neymar claim

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Christophe Jallet has admitted that he does not see a point in signing Malcolm, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar already on the team. Jallet claimed that it would be practically impossible for anyone to play when these three were available.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, PSG are looking to bring in Pablo Sarabia’s replacement after losing the Spaniard to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Olympique Lyon ace Rayan Cherki was reportedly their first choice, but with the French outfit refusing to let him go, PSG have turned to former Barcelona ace Malcom.

When asked to give his verdict on the Parisians’ transfer policy, Jallet admitted that it made no sense to him, as Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe were indispensable. On Canal+, Jallet said:

“I can't understand this type of recruitment, since in any case these are players who are not going to play. That is to say that potentially, they will play matches that no one wants to play in Paris, because otherwise the three in front (Neymar, Messi and Mbappe), we know them.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Paris Saint-Germain will also hold new round of talks to discuss conditions of Malcom deal with Zenit #PSG



Malcom, keen on the move — but no official bid yet. Not just Milan Škriniar deal, done for June on a free but under negotiations to anticipate the move in January.Paris Saint-Germain will also hold new round of talks to discuss conditions of Malcom deal with ZenitMalcom, keen on the move — but no official bid yet. Not just Milan Škriniar deal, done for June on a free but under negotiations to anticipate the move in January.Paris Saint-Germain will also hold new round of talks to discuss conditions of Malcom deal with Zenit 🔴🔵 #PSGMalcom, keen on the move — but no official bid yet. https://t.co/ViMMNOrzo3

He claimed that the club were making the same mistake they did with Sarabia and Julian Draxler, adding that such signings had no prospects.

He concluded by saying:

“These are recruitments similar to what we have seen with Sarabia, Draxler... Players that we keep for three, four years, because they have an interesting status in terms of salary, quality of life, and also a place in a workforce that plays the European summits. But then, what are their prospects?”

Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar have all been in excellent form for Les Parisiens this season. Messi has scored 13 times and provided 14 assists in 22 games across competitions. Neymar has recorded 17 goals and 15 assists in 25 appearances in all competitions. Finally, Mbappe has emerged as the team’s leading scorer, netting 25 times in 25 games. He also has six assists to his name.

Neymar was PSG’s brightest spot in disappointing draw with Reims

Christophe Galtier’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Ligue 1 rivals Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night (29 January). Neymar opened the scoring for the home side in the 51st minute, but Marco Verratti’s red card in the 57th minute put them at a disadvantage. PSG pushed to extend their lead but fell short, with their attackers cutting a frustrating figure.

Reims made the most of their one-man advantage in the 96th minute, with Folarin Balogun using his pace to lead a counter-attack and applying a cool finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Neymar was the only bright spot in the 1-1 draw on Sunday. He superbly brought Messi’s deflected pass under control to hit the back of the net in the 51st minute. Additionally, the Brazilian played three key passes, delivered five accurate long balls, and completed three dribbles.

