"I can’t wait for this" - Michael Owen gives his prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Cup semi-final

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has backed his old club to prevail in their mouthwatering FA Cup tie against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Premier League giants will lock horns at Wembley for a place in the FA Cup final just a week after their pulsating 2-2 top-flight draw at the Etihad.

Both teams also booked their place in the last-four of the Champions League, as the Reds overcame Benfica 6-4 on aggregate while City beat Atletico Madrid 1-0.

They could very well meet in the Paris showpiece too next month, but for now, their attention is on the cup as another epic showdown awaits in London.

Emirates FA Cup



A reminder of the TV picks for this weekend's action!



Who will reach the final?



A reminder of the TV picks for this weekend's action! Who will reach the final?

City are aiming for a domestic double sweep of the FA and Premier League, where they're leading the Reds by a point with just seven games remaining.

The Reds, however, have a historic quadruple in sight, with the Carabao Cup already in the bag, and Owen is backing them to keep their hopes alive this weekend.

GOAL



MANCHESTER CITY 2-2 LIVERPOOL. ADVANTAGE CITY

In his prediction for BetVictor for tomorrow's clash, he wrote:

“I can’t wait for this. The game last week was brilliant, and this should be more of the same. Man City are entering this on the back of that dramatic match in Madrid. That was far from a straightforward night, but to leave Madrid with a clean sheet, will be a huge positive."

He added:

“As for Liverpool, it was an entertaining game against Benfica, but in the end it was straightforward. [Jurgen] Klopp even had the luxury of resting a few players. Given how many important games are coming up, that’s a huge bonus."

Manchester City injuries could favor Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's men fought back twice during their 2-2 league draw with City last weekend as their attacking frontline caused the hosts plenty of problems.

The Sky Blues also sustained two key injuries during their Champions League draw with Atletico on Wednesday as Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker went off with knocks.

Owen predicts this could have City's task cut off.

“The movement of the front three caused City a lot of problems last week, and they were exploiting City’s high line. The fact City had such an intense game on Wednesday is bound to play a factor here. They picked up a few knocks in the game as well, I’m putting Liverpool as slight favourites. 2-1 Liverpool.”

The Reds last won the FA Cup in 2006 and last reached the finals in 2012, losing 2-1 to Chelsea.

Edited by Diptanil Roy