“I can’t wait to work with him” – Erik ten Hag makes honest admission ahead of meeting ‘true winner’ Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that he is excited to work with Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Following the announcement of Ten Hag's Old Trafford appointment, speculation grew around the Portuguese superstar's future. He is under contract at the club until next summer.

The Dutch manager is known for his high intensity and high pressing game. Hence, concerns were raised that the 37-year-old forward may not be able to play in Ten Hag's system.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag: Paul Merson: "I'd be surprised if Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd"Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag: Paul Merson: "I'd be surprised if Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd"Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag: 😀 https://t.co/q4PL4Z9YAV

However, during his farewell interview with Ajax, the 52-year-old boss said:

"That was an interesting chat [with Cristiano Ronaldo during Ajax's Champions League game against Juventus]. He could appreciate the way we played. He’s a true winner and a magnificent player. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Ronaldo has been a bright spark in an otherwise dismal season for Manchester United. The Red Devils could drop into a Europa Conference League place on the final day of the Premier League season. They will need to win against Crystal Palace to secure a Europa League place.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 24 times in 38 appearances since his return to Manchester United last summer. This includes nine goals in his previous six Premier League games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Erik ten Hag with one more clear message on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, Cristiano is magnificent footballer and a true winner - so I can’t wait to start working with him!”. Erik ten Hag with one more clear message on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Yes, Cristiano is magnificent footballer and a true winner - so I can’t wait to start working with him!”. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/eas6Vm2Pen

Manchester United staff tell Erik ten Hag to keep Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Old Trafford: Reports

Not many United players have had seasons to shout about this term. However, one player who seems to have been particularly poor has been Rashford.

The England forward appears to have been drained of all confidence in recent months. He has scored just five goals in 32 appearances across the campaign.

Rashford's contract at Old Trafford expires next summer. Despite his poor return this year, The Sun has reported that Ten Hag has been urged by his background staff to keep the 24-year-old.

United coaches are convinced that their former academy product can still find his best form again following a tumultuous few months. However, Ten Hag is determined to sign a new forward in the summer window.

The report also claims that while Rashford does not want to leave his local club, he is concerned about his lack of starts at club level. It will affect his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the World Cup later this year.

𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 @LJxmes I miss this Rashford so much I miss this Rashford so much https://t.co/SAz2kF0Ets

Edited by Aditya Singh